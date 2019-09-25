The Mohawk boys and girls cross country teams posted victories over Neshannock and Riverside in WPIAL Section 1-1A action Tuesday.
The Warriors boys team defeated Neshannock 23-33 and Riverside 15-50. The Lancers also beat Riverside, which did not field a full team, 15-50.
For Mohawk, Ayden Leslie was second in 20:11, with teammate Brandon Nonnemacher third in 20:18. Neshannock’s Lorenzo Scarnati placed fourth at 20:36 and teammate Quinn Hilton fifth at 21:24. The Warriors’ Jackson Miller placed sixth at 22:07 and teammate Brayden Becker eighth at 23:11. The Lancers’ Anthony Ziegler was ninth in 23:12, Ben Razzano 10th in 23:52 and Drew Frank 14th at 27:19. Noah Kolat rounded out the Mohawk scoring, 12th at 25:31.
Mohawk’s girls defeated Neshannock 20-39 and Riverside 23-33.
Autumn Hendry was second for the Lady Lancers in 23:47. The Lady Lancers took places 4-8, with Nadia Lape at 24:14, Sydney Andrews at 24:59, Alyssa Young at 25:34, Katelyn Stivers at 25:38 and Jordan Radzyminski at 26:05.
Maria Clause was ninth for Neshannock at 26:07, with Hannah Kwiat 12th at 28:00, Rachel Kroner 13th in 28:42 and Micaela Golub 17th in 35:51.
In junior high boys action, Brendan Burns of Neshannock was first in 10:49. Mohawk’s Nico Cascavilla placed fourth in 11:24.
For the girls, Natalie Lape was first for Lady Warriors’ junior high team in 10:17. Lindsey Urban placed sixth for the Lady Lancers at 12:26.
Shenango runners sweep
The Wildcats’ Tommy Presnar won the boys varsity race in a meet against Laurel and host New Brighton. Shenango’s Carmen Medvit won the girls varsity race against Laurel and New Brighton.
Presnar finished in a time of 18:57.40, while Medvit crossed the line in 20:37.58.
Shenango’s boys team topped Laurel, 26-29, and posting a 17-38 win over New Brighton. The Spartans defeated New Brighton, 17-38.
The Wildcats’ Christian Maxwell took second in 19:18.39 and teammate Noah Delo took sixth in 20:36.59. Ethan Krouse (20:37.78) and Anthony Mancino (21:20.38) also placed for Shenango.
Bryce Patterson finished third for Laurel in 19:36.90 and Andrew Daugherty was next in 20:06.15. Bobby Dicks (20:13.37), Eric Sutch (21:04.61) and Anthony Conti (21:09.11) also participated for the Spartans.
In girls action, Shenango topped Laurel (16-45) and claimed a 20-35 verdict over New Brighton. The Lady Lions defeated the Lady Spartans (19-42).
Emily Olcott finished second for Shenango in 21:33.37 and teammate Riley Bruce was fourth in 23:46.80. Morgan Pisula (5th, 25:07.34) and Olivia Conaway (9th, 25:59.32) also competed for the Lady Wildcats.
Shannon Sauders led Laurel, finishing in eighth in 25:50.61, while Jenna Kohnen took 10th in 26:10.84.
Arianna Cartwright (17th, 33:54.78), Jenna Fabian (18th, 35:54.46) and Sara Morar (19th, 36:10.71) also competed for the Lady Spartans.
Book leads Lady Greyhounds
Wilmington’s Becka Book won the girls varsity race, leading the team to a 16-43 home win over Grove City. Book won the race in 22:02.
The Lady Geryhounds’ Emma Mason finished second in 23:01 and Elise Hilton took third in 23:18. Maddie DiMuccio (4th, 23:31) and Claudia DiMuccio (6th, 24:22) also ran for Wilmington.
Wilmington’s boys team fell to Grove City, 16-47.
Dale Nestor paced the Greyounds, finishing fifth in 18:39. Dakota Schuring took 10th for Wilmington in 19:55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.