Laurel and Mohawk split a pair of WPIAL Section 1-1A cross country meets Tuesday at the Spartans’ course.
Laurel topped the Warriors 22-35 in the boys meet and Mohawk topped the Lady Spartans 23-38 in the girls meet.
Freedom also ran, but had only one finisher in the boys meet and two in the girls meet.
Freedom’s Adam Hessler won the boys meet with a time of 16:38.4. Laurel’s Bryce Patterson was second in 18:12.5, followed by teammate Bobby Dicks in 18:45.6, Kaleb Lloyd of Mohawk in 18:58.3, the Spartans’ Andrew Daugherty in 19:07.2, the Warriors’ Brandon Nonnemacher in 19:17.6, Mohawk’s Ayden Leslie in 19:29, Laurel’s Justin Johns in 19:35.8, the Spartans’ Eric Sutch 20:23.1 and the Warriors’ Jackson Miller in 20:38.3. Noah Kolat was Mohawk’s fifth finisher, 15th at 23:54.2.
In the girls race, Nadia Lape was first for Mohawk in 22:40. 4. Freedom’s Leennah Messenger was second at 23:05.0, followed by Shannon Sauders and Jenna Kohnen of Laurel at 23:10.4 and 23:11.4, respectively, and Lil Briscoe, who ran unattached at 23:21.1. Mohawk took the next four places with Sydney Andrews at 23:49.1, Alissa Young at 24:19.1, Katelyn Stivers at 24:32.6 and Marissa McClain at 26:12.0.
Laurel’s final three finishers were Jenna Fabian, 12th at 29:05.4, Adrianna Cartwright, 13th at 29:12.5 and Sara Morar, 14th at 31:02.3.
In boys junior high action, Freedom’s Jimmie Couch was the winner at 10:51.7. Laurel’s Logan Parsons was second at 12:14.8. Mohawk’s Nico Cascavilla placed third at 12:41.4.
In the girls junior high meet, Mohawk’s Natalie Lape was the winner in 11:00.2. Alyssa Sherman was the top Laurel finisher, fifth in 13:02.0.
New Castle boys sweep pair
The Red Hurricane knocked off host Moon, 18-40, and Ambridge, 15-48, in Section 5-2A action.
New Castle’s Anthony Litrenta won the boys varsity race in 17:24 and teammate Zac Gibson was second in 17:36. Gavyn Hansotte was fourth for the ‘Canes in 17:48. Jonah Miller (5th, 17:49) and Ryan Hunyadi (6th, 17:50) also compete for New Castle.
New Castle’s girls team rolled to a 23-37 win over Ambridge, but dropped a 16-42 decision to host Moon.
The Lady ‘Canes’ Anna Blundo won the varsity race with a time of 22:18, followed by Marissa Polding, Julia Bryson, Madi Soukovich and Summer Barge.
New Castle’s Ben Bryson won the junior high race with a time of 11:24.
The ‘Canes’ boys junior high team topped Moon (15-40) and Ambridge (15-50).
New Castle’s junior high girls team defeated Moon (27-29) and Ambridge (16-41). Ava Minenok took third for the Lady ‘Canes in 15:26.
Schuring, Mason prevail
Wilmington’s Dakota Schuring and Grace Mason both won their individual races in a meet against Sharon.
The Greyhounds’ boys team defeated the Tigers (15-50) and the Lady Greyhounds grabbed a 27-30 verdict.
Schuring finished first in 21:10 and teammate Dale Nestor took second in 21:15. Beau Reed (3rd, 21:18), Dylan Lynch (4th, 21:21) and Clay Kelliher (5th, 22:25) also participated for Wilmington.
Mason crossed the line in the girls race in 22:54. The Lady Greyhounds’ Becka Book placed fifth in 25:05 and Elise Hilton was sixth in 26:18. Emma Mason (7th, 27:04) and Samantha Gioan (8th, 27:09) also ran for Wilmington.
Wilmington’s junior high boys team defeated Sharon, 15-50. The race was won by Wilmington’s Tagg Walker in 11:20. The Lady Greyhounds knocked off the Lady Tigers, 15-50.
Scarnati places first
Neshannock’s Lorenzo Scarnati placed first in a meet against South Side Beaver, New Brighton and Beaver Falls.
The Lancers lost to the Lions (22-39) and the Tigers (26-31).
Other finishers for Neshannock were Quinn Hilton (22:28), Ben Razzano (24:13), Anthony Zeigler (25:17) and Kale McConahy (29:27).
New Brighton was the lone girls team to field a full team.
The Lady Lancers’ Autumn Hendry took third overall in 26:04. Maria Clause (28:28), Rachel Kroner (32:08) and Micaela Golub (43:26) also ran for Neshannock.
The Lancers’ Brendan Burns won the junior high race in 10:44.
Neshannock’s Lindsey Urban captured the girls race in 11:56.
