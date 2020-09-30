The winning streak is over for the New Castle High boys cross country team.
The Red Hurricane split a pair of home races against Blackhawk and Montour. It’s the first dual/tri-meet loss since Sept. 13, 2016, ending the team’s streak at 39 straight wins.
New Castle defeated Blackhawk (16-48), but dropped a 27-32 verdict to Montour.
Gavyn Hansotte took second overall for the ‘Canes and Lucas Bradley was third. Jonah Miller (4th), Josh Hoerner (11th) and Zac Gibson (13th overall) for New Castle.
Ben Bryson won the boys junior high race for New Castle in 9:20.
On the girls side, the Lady ‘Canes split a pair of meets, topping Blackhawk (26-31) and falling to Montour (17-45).
Anna Blundo paced the Lady ‘Canes in 21:15, followed by Summer Barge, Maura Thomas, lailah Bogart and Emily Carter.
Keara Mangieri led the Lady ‘Canes in the girls junior high race in 12:02.
Boys cross country
Neshannock wins meet
The host Lancers defeated Riverside (22-35) and Freedom (15-50).
Lorenzo Scarnati crossed the line in fourth place to lead Neshannock in 21:33. Teammate Evan Hendry was fifth in 22:52, while Brian McConahy finished sixth in 23:03. Roger Kwiat (8th, 23:36) and Ben Razzano (9th, 24:12) also competed.
Neshannock’s Brendan Burns won the junior high boys race in 9:55.
Lloyd wins race
Mohawk’s Kaleb Lloyd won the race in 16:31 in a home meet against Laurel and New Brighton.
The Warriors defeated the Spartans, 27-30. Mohawk, though, lost its match against New Brighton on a tiebreaker, 29-29. Laurel upended the Lions, 27-32.
The Warriors’ Brandon Nonnemacher was second in 16:33 and teammate Ayden Leslie finished fifth in 17:35. Nico Cascavilla (7th, 18:31) also ran for Mohawk.
Justin Johns paced Laurel, placing third in 17:12. Andrew Daugherty (4th, 17:31), Christopher Stone (6th, 18:15), Alex Viggiano (8th, 19:36) and Nathaniel Luffey (9th, 19:38) also competed for the Spartans.
Mohawk’s Joe Whippo won the junior high race in 11:46.
Presnar leads Shenango
The Wildcats’ Tommy Presnar won the race in 18:30 in a meet against Beaver Falls and Ellwood City.
Shenango split a pair of matches, defeating Beaver Falls (15-50), but falling to the Wolverines (23-33).
Shenango’s Christian Maxwell was fourth in 18:45.
The Wolverines’ Nolan Curran took second in 18:41, while Marley Schweiger was third in 18:41. Joe Cioffi took fifth in 19:50 for Ellwood City.
Ellwood City’s Bradley Custer won the boys junior high race in 10:49. Shenango’s Gavin Taylor was second in 10:59.
Girls cross country
Lape sets mark
Mohawk’s Natalie Lape set a school and course record of 17:45 in a home meet against Laurel and New Brighton.
The previous mark of 18:01 was shared by Sabrina McClain (2018) and Anna Hoffman (2004).
The Lady Warriors swept the meet, knocking off New Brighton (15-49) and the Lady Spartans (15-50). The Lady Lions topped Laurel, 15-50.
Evelyn McClain finished second for Mohawk in 18:53, while teammate Aricka Young took third in 18:56. Lillian McClain (4th, 18:59) and Nadia Lape (5th, 19:45) also competed for the Lady Warriors.
Shannon Saunders led Laurel, finishing eighth in 20:58. Jenna Kohnen was ninth for the Lady Spartans in 21:19.
Mohawk’s Alyssa Sherman won the junior high race in 12:26.
Urban takes third
Lindsey Urban placed third for Neshannock in a home meet against Freedom and Riverside. None of the three schools fielded a complete team.
Urban posted a time of 24:16. Autumn Hendry took fourth for the Lady Lancers in 25:08, while Hannah Kwiat captured sixth in 28:16.
Neshannock’s Taegan Scheller won the junior high girls race in 11:55.
Shenango tops pair
Carmen Medvit won the race for the Lady Wildcats in 21:31 in a meet against Ellwood City and Beaver Falls.
Shenango claimed 15-50 wins over Ellwood City and Beaver Falls.
The Lady Wildcats’ finished second in 24:51, while teammate Riley Bruce was fourth in 25:42. Olivia Conaway placed sixth in 28:56.
Ellwood City’s Madi Hervatine finished fifth in 27:48.
Shenango’s Hailey Lee finished second in the girls junior high race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.