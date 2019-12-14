Close
New Castle coach Ralph Blundo during a home game against Hopewell.
New Castle students during a home game against Hopewell.
New Castle's Jonathon Anderson during a home game against Hopewell.
New Castle's
New Castle's Michael Wells during a home game against Hopewell.
New Castle's Jonathon Anderson during a home game against Hopewell.
New Castle's Donny Cade during a home game against Hopewell.
New Castle students during a home game against Hopewell.
New Castle's Michael Wells during a home game against Hopewell.
New Castle's Michael Wells during a home game against Hopewell.
New Castle's student section during a home game against Hopewell.
New Castle's Sheldon Cox and Michael Wells during a home game against Hopewell.
New Castle's Michael Wells shoots a 3-pointer during a home game against Hopewell.
New Castle's Isaiah Boice shoots a 3-pointer during a home game against Hopewell.
New Castle's Sheldon Cox shoots a 3-pointer during a home game against Hopewell.
New Castle's Michael Wells during a home game against Hopewell.
New Castle's Jonathon Anderson during a home game against Hopewell.
New Castle's Donny Cade during a home game against Hopewell.
New Castle students during a home game against Hopewell.
New Castle's Michael Wells during a home game against Hopewell.
New Castle's Michael Wells during a home game against Hopewell.
New Castle's student section during a home game against Hopewell.
New Castle's Sheldon Cox and Michael Wells during a home game against Hopewell.
New Castle's Michael Wells shoots a 3-pointer during a home game against Hopewell.
New Castle's Isaiah Boice shoots a 3-pointer during a home game against Hopewell.
New Castle's Sheldon Cox shoots a 3-pointer during a home game against Hopewell.
The New Castle High boys basketball team opened section play on a positive note Friday night.
The Red Hurricane built a 15-point lead after one quarter and cruised to an 89-53 WPIAL Section 2-4A win over Hopewell at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
New Castle (1-0 section, 4-0 overall) held a 25-10 lead after the first quarter and 45-26 at the half. The ‘Canes carried a 72-37 advantage going to the final frame.
Sheldon Cox scored a game-high 29 points for New Castle and Michael Wells was next with 25. Isaiah Boice tossed in 14 for the winners.
Cox was 10 of 17 from the field with five rebounds and three steals. Wells was 9 of 14 from the floor with eight rebounds, six steals and three assists.
New Castle won the battle of the boards, 33-25. The ‘Canes turned the ball over five times, compared to 24 for the Vikings.
Couper Stala led Hopewell (0-1, 2-2) with 20 points.
New Castle buried 13 3-pointers, led by Wells and Cox with five apiece.
Story continues below video
HOPEWELL (53)
Anthony LaSala 0 0-0 0, Rocco Scipione 1 1-2 4, Antonio Sims 3 0-0 6, Enzo Palumbo 5 0-0 10, Rocco Palumbo 0 0-0 0, Couper Stala 10 0-0 20, Jacob McGovern 3 1-2 10, Roman Gill 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 2-4 53.
NEW CASTLE (89)
Michael Wells 9 2-2 25, Michael Graham 0 2-2 2, Donny Cade 1 1-3 3, Sheldon Cox 10 4-4 29, Isaiah Carter 2 0-0 4, Isaiah Boice 6 0-0 14, Jonathon Anderson 0 0-1 0, Jason Williams 1 1-2 3, Andrae Jackson 1 0-0 2, Gionni Johnson 0 0-0 0, Terrell McCarter 3 0-0 7. Totals: 33 10-14 89.
HOPEWELL 10 16 11 16 — 53 NEW CASTLE 25 20 27 17 — 89
3-point goals — Hopewell 5 (Scipione 1, McGovern 3, Gill 1), New Castle 13 (Wells 5, Cox 5, McCarter 1, Boice 2).
JV score: New Castle 62, Hopewell 29. NC — Jonathon Anderson 20, Braxton Searcy 17, Andrae Jackson 16.
