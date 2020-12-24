The New Castle High football team’s WPIAL playoff streak ended at seven years this fall.
The Red Hurricane dipped to 1-3 in the Parkway Conference and 1-5 overall in the pandemic-shortened season. Nevertheless, Jaylan Cox and Mike Wells were named to the Parkway Conference all-star first team.
“I am excited for both of those guys,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “I felt we had multiple guys that could’ve been on the first team. We struggled to win games and it’s reflected on the lists. We’re excited to get multiple guys on the second team and honorable mention. I thought we were well-represented.”
Cox, a senior, was named to the first team at defensive line.
“He had a sensational year, defensively. Really, I thought he was the best defensive player in the league. He made splash plays every game,” Cowart said. “It was really nice to see him blossom into a dominant force.”
Wells, a junior, made the first team as a punter.
“He does everything for us,” Cowart said. “Everyone in the league was enamored with how well he struck the ball punting. That’s a hard thing to do. I’ve never had a first-team punter. I thought our special teams were good all year and he was a huge part of that.”
New Castle hopes to rebound next season and start a new postseason streak.
“We have to get better if we want to compete in the Parkway Conference. We are fully focused on winning the offseason and taking a step forward because we don’t like the taste we have in our mouths of how the season ended,” Cowart said. “We truly believe we’re not far away, though. We were 1-5, but pretty close to being 5-1. We don’t think it’ll take a massive overhaul or anything like that. We just have to get better at what we do, stick with it and get after it.”
Parkway ConferencE
All-Stars
First Team
Offense
Center: Jake Adwar (Chartiers Valley), Sr.
Guards: Chase Bruggeman (Chartiers Valley), Sr.; Neco Eberhardt (Aliquippa), Soph.
Tackles: Tyrese Jones (Aliquippa), Jr.; Cam McLaurin (Montour), Sr.
Tight End: Anthony Jackson (Aliquippa), Sr.
Wide Receivers: Anthony Collura (Chartiers Valley), Sr.; Tajier Thornton (Aliquippa), Jr.; Vernon Redd (Aliquippa), Sr.; Gannon Kadlecik (Montour), Sr.
Quarterback: Anthony Mackey (Chartiers Valley), Jr.
Kicker: Mackenzie Boyd (Beaver), Sr.
Defense
Defensive Linemen: Max Martin (Blackhawk), Sr.; Cam McLaurin (Montour), Sr.; Jaylan Cox (New Castle), Sr.; Karl McBride (Aliquippa), Sr.
Inside Linebackers: Donovan O’Malley (Chartiers Valley), Sr.; Dom Sprys (Montour), Sr.
Outside Linebackers: Sam Pocci (Chartiers Valley), Sr.; Isaiah Gilbert (Aliquippa), Jr.
Defensive Backs: Tyler Ziggas (Beaver), Sr.; Anthony Collura (Chartiers Valley), Sr.; Jordan Demus (Chartiers Valley), Sr.; Vernon Redd (Aliquippa), Sr.
Punter: Mike Wells (New Castle), Jr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Vernon Redd (Aliquippa)
Defensive Player of the Year: Anthony Collura (Chartiers Valley)
Athletes of the Year: Logan Cailor (Blackhawk); and Antonyo Anderson (Aliquippa)
Coach of the Year: Mike Warfield (Aliquippa)
Second Team
Offense
Center: Scott Wilson (Beaver), Sr.
Guards: Brandon Halbedl (Montour), Sr.; Paul Morgan (Blackhawk), Jr.
Tackles: Seth Bauman (Chartiers Valley), Sr.; Max Martin (Blackhawk), Sr.
Tight Ends: Donovan O’Malley (Chartiers Valley), Sr.; Joe Hammel (Beaver), Sr.
Wide Receivers: Carson Heckathorn (Blackhawk), Jr.; Abraham Ibrahim (Chartiers Valley), Jr.; Donny Cade (New Castle), Sr.
Running Backs: Jordan Demus (Chartiers Valley), Sr.; Wyatt Ringer (Beaver), Jr.; Malachi Sherman (New Castle), Sr.
Quarterback: Vaughn Morris (Aliquippa), Sr.
Kickers: Emmanual Gyadu-Mantey (Aliquippa), Jr.; Jacob Salsberry (Chartiers Valley), Sr.
Defense
Defensive Linemen: Charles Brown (New Castle), Jr.; Jason McBride (Aliquippa), So.
Defensive Ends: Romello Sanford (Chartiers Valley), Sr.; Braden Flint (Montour), Jr.
Inside Linebackers: Josh Hathaway (Blackhawk), Sr.; Jake Hilton (Beaver), Jr.; Anthony Jackson (Aliquippa), Sr.
Outside Linebackers: Mike Wells (New Castle), Jr.; Zach Ours (Blackhawk), Soph.; Gannon Kadlecik (Montour), Sr.
Defensive Backs: Carson Heckathorn (Blackhawk), Jr.; Cyair Clark (Aliquippa), Jr.; Jaiden Hill (Montour), Sr.; Donny Cade (New Castle), Sr.; Socrates Boulis (Chartiers Valley), Sr.; Dontae Campagna (Blackhawk), Fr.; Antonyo Anderson (Aliquippa), Jr.
Punter: Socrates Boulis (Chartiers Valley), Sr.
Honorable Mention
Offense
Centers: Logan Gibson (New Castle), Sr.; Jason McBride (Aliquippa), Soph.; Alonzo Labrie (Montour), Soph.
Guards: Devin Palmer (New Castle), Soph.; Omar Banks (Aliquippa), Jr.
Tackles: Alex Fox (New Castle), Soph.; Naquan Crowder (Aliquippa), Soph.; Keegan Wise (Beaver), Sr.; Devonte Shackleford (Chartiers Valley), Sr.
Running Back: Vince Gratteri (Blackhawk), Sr.
Wide Receivers: Jason Bui (Chartiers Valley), Sr.; James Finch (Beaver), Sr.
Tight End: Hayden Davis (Blackhawk), Jr.
Quarterback: Luke Persinger (Montour), Sr.
Defense
Defensive Line: Jaydin Sallis (Beaver), Sr.; Jake Adwar (Chartiers Valley), Sr.
Defensive Ends: Anthony George (Beaver), Sr.; Tyler Januzzi (Blackhawk), Soph.
Inside Linebackers: Austin Stein (Chartiers Valley), Jr.; Andrew Rathway (Montour), Sr.; Chris Hood (New Castle), Jr.; Logan Gibson (New Castle), Sr.
Outside Linebackers: Mason Lang (Beaver), Jr.; Caleb Williams (Montour), Jr.; Daniel Elmore (Aliquippa), Sr.
Defensive Backs: Malachi Sherman (New Castle), Sr.
Lamont Payne, Jr. (Chartiers Valley), Soph.; Donovan Walker (Aliquippa), Soph.
Punter: C.J. Sonson (Montour), Soph.
