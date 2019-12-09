New Castle's Michael Wells passes the ball during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's bench and fans celebrate a play during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Jason Williams shoots the ball during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Donny Cade shoots a free throw during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Sheldon Cox shoots a 3-pointer during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Graham inbounds the ball during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Graham dribbles the ball during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Wells dribbles the ball up the floor during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Sheldon Cox dribbles up the floor during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Graham reacts after a play during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Graham goes up for a layup during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Sheldon Cox shoots a 3-pointer during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Wells shoots a free throw during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Sheldon Cox dribbles to the basket during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Graham goes up for a layup during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Graham drives to the basket during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Isaiah Carter looks to score during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Andrae Jackson dribbles the ball up the floor during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Sheldon Cox steals the ball and dribbles to the basket for a slam dunk during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Sheldon Cox during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Graham dribbles the ball during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Graham dribbles the ball during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Isaiah Boice dives for a loose ball during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Jonathon Anderson dribbles the ball during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Graham dribbles the ball during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Graham dribbles the ball during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Isaiah Boice during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Sheldon Cox shoots a 3-pointer during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Wells shoots a 3-pointer during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Isaiah Boice looks to pass during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Isaiah Boice goes up for a layup during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Isaiah Boice looks to pass during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Wells goes up for a shot during a home game against Sharon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Boys basketball | Sharon at New Castle
A hot start led New Castle High’s boys basketball team to a second win Saturday night.
The Red Hurricane jumped to a 22-8 lead over Sharon after the first quarter and rolled to the 71-51 triumph.
New Castle (2-0) used a strong defensive effort to stifle the Tigers (0-1), who turned over the ball 20 times.
“I thought we came out pretty locked in and executed well. That execution gave us clean looks. We’re a much better shooting team when the looks are clean,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “We made shots early and I thought that fueled our defense, too. We had 26 extra possessions in offensive rebounds and turnovers. You’re not going to lose many games if given that many more opportunities.”
Sheldon Cox poured in 32 points to lead the Red Hurricane to the victory.
“He was really feeling it. He shot it really well. He scored in multiple ways, too. He got to the hoop,” Blundo said. “Sheldon’s a very good basketball player. He has a very unwavering type of personality where he’s unfazed by the pressure, unfazed by the moment. He just plays. More to that, he’s really just a wonderful young man and a great kid.”
New Castle, the three-time defending WPIAL Class 4A champ, increased its advantage to 44-17 at halftime.
“I thought we did some very good things throughout the course of the game. We had lapses where we weren’t very good as well. I think that’s the immaturity of a really young group,” Blundo said. “If you want to be a championship-caliber team, it has to be 32 minutes. It has to be as hard as you can play. You have to do it the entire time.”
Cox was dialed in from long range as he connected on eight 3-pointers. He added five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
“I made like two shots in warmups. That was it. I was like, ‘I’m going to have a bad shooting game,’” he said. “I was shooting really good. I was just feeling it. We’re just taking it one game at a time. Our offense gives us a spurt. Our student section is great. When the fans start cheering, that gets us hyped up.”
Michael Wells finished with 18 points, six assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block for New Castle. Michael Graham had seven points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Story continues below video
The ‘Canes return to action Tuesday at Beaver Falls.
“It’s going to be a war. Beaver Falls is really good, really long, really athletic and really tough. They’re playing good basketball,” Blundo said. “I saw them a bunch this summer and they played well all summer long. Things are definitely headed in the right direction. We’re expecting a great, great game.”
