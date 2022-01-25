The search is on for a head football coach at New Castle High School.
Joe Cowart tendered his resignation as the Red Hurricane football coach Tuesday.
“I feel good. It was certainly not a decision made in haste,” Cowart said. “I thought about it for a long time; it was the right time for me and my family. That’s where I was at.
“Any time you have a feeling of being less excited about coaching and the prospects of coaching than I was the prospects of exploring other things, that doesn’t make for a great leader, so I wanted to step away.”
New Castle Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio acknowledged the difficulty of Cowart’s resignation.
“Joe did hand his two-weeks notice in (Tuesday). It will not be effective until Feb. 9,” DeBlasio said. “I’m saddened by losing Joe, but I’m happy he is still a teacher in the district.
“He’s a wonderful young man and a great role model. Joe did a great job when he was with our students. He taught them not only to play the game, but to be a well-rounded student.”
The hiring process will get started soon at New Castle.
“Right now, we haven’t discussed it with the board,” DeBlasio said. “We’re waiting to talk to the board president and go from there. We still have two more weeks with Joe.”
Cowart teaches a high school communications class for grades 9 through 12 at New Castle and also junior high math for grades 7 and 8. He said he will continue on as the varsity girls track coach.
Cowart’s first victory was a 48-14 decision over Riverside in 2012, which was the 700th career win for the New Castle football program. The program was built under legendary coach Lindy Lauro, Cowart’s great-uncle. Lauro, who passed away in 2012, won 220 of those 700 games at New Castle.
Cowart was a quarterback and safety during his playing days with the ‘Canes.
New Castle reached the playoffs in eight seasons under Cowart, including a spot in the 2016 WPIAL Class 4A championship game, a 42-0 loss to Thomas Jefferson at Heinz Field.
“I have a bunch of fond memories,” Cowart said. “Heinz Field was certainly an experience for me. I like the Saturday morning scrimmages. I loved it all. I loved every ounce of it.
“We didn’t leave any stone unturned. We enjoyed the ride. We enjoyed the climb. We were focused on the mountain top. I was lucky enough to see a couple of my guys, Malik Hooker and Geno Stone, play in professional football. and many guys have played college football. We have guys everywhere. I’m blessed to have been able to do it.”
Cowart’s final game was a 45-20 road loss to Belle Vernon in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals.
“After the end of the season, you’re always exhausted,” Cowart said. “We put a lot of time and energy in for a good cause. Any coaching is a community service.
“You’re trying to do right by the student-athlete. Billy Humphrey always said what we’re doing is a community service. He hits the nail on the head for sure. That’s the way we looked at it. We did right by the kids that came through the program and I’m proud of what we did. I’m grateful to everyone that has ever been part of the staff, the support staff, the band, the cheerleaders. I couldn’t be more happy to be an integral part of it. I have no ill feeling. I have so much fondness for New Castle football and the people that are steering the ship to finding the next guy. I want nothing more than to see this program succeed. I will always be there for them and that will hold true for me as long as I live.”
Said DeBlasio, “I was very happy with him as a teacher and a coach.”
The school board had offered Cowart a three-year contract prior to his resignation. Cowart broke the news to his players on Tuesday.
“It was so hard, it was strange,” Cowart said. “Last week, the school board had given me a great vote of confidence, a three-year contract for me. They knew that I was locked and loaded, ready to go.
“I think the guys were surprised. They were great. Kids are so great when you are true to who you are. They were good about it. I’ll always have a fond place for the program. I met with them at the high school. I didn’t want them hearing it from anyone but me.”
Cowart said the 10 years coaching at New Castle provided fond memories.
“Nobody can ever take that from me,” he said of coaching his alma mater. “Football is the greatest game in the world. That locker room, there’s nothing like it. Taggart Stadium has a magical power to it.
“I will always look fondly on it. We fought the good fight. I think we did that. I hope the program is in good shape. I hope the guy that takes over can hit the ground running. I wanted to make the decision before the end of January.”
Joe Cowart did have one challenging talk about stepping down — with his son, Colt, who is 9. Colt is a fixture at the New Castle football games rooting on his dad and ‘Canes. As is Joe Cowart’s wife Meghan, the former Meghan Wilson, a 2001 Laurel graduate, and their seven-year-old daughter, Collins.
“Colt Cowart was the one I had to convince,” Joe Cowart said. “He loves football. I will be a part of anything he’s doing. My daughter Collins is into dance and gymnastics. The void will get caught up quickly. I’m not closing any doors if I’ll ever coach football again. I have this addiction called football. I’m excited about those things and to be all in at my house. I won’t close the door on anything that may pop up. I’m at peace with my decision. I feel really lucky. I’m in a good place.”
