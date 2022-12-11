Wrestling has returned to Lawrence County for the 2022-23 season. Laurel High, Ellwood City Lincoln and New Castle are all ready to compete after a long offseason.
Leading the pack for Lawrence County wrestlers is Laurel’s Grant MacKay. MacKay has won gold in the PIAA Class 2A championships during his sophomore year and last year won silver in the 160-pound finals.
“Grant’s had a great offseason. He’s spent a lot of time working with Division I coaches and doing some offseason wrestling,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said. “He’s put on some size and weight. He spent a lot of time preparing for Pitt. I think he’s adjusted to the weight very well. He looks great.
MacKay signed his National Letter of Intent in November to continue his wrestling career at the Division I level for the University of Pittsburgh.
“I think he’s less stressed about everything. He knows where his college home is going to be. It allows him to concentrate on what’s going on this season,” Carmichael said. “You worry about how much effort they’re going to put in this year as far as, ‘Are they going to be that team player? Are they going to care how the team does?’ He is team first, him second. Everything I’ve seen out of him so far this year is exactly that route. He loves his teammates. He loves the atmosphere and joking around in the locker room and the wrestling room. He’s a very unique athlete mentally and physically.”
Abbie Miles returns to Laurel this season after suffering an injury. The Laurel School Board approved the school district’s participation in a PIAA varsity girls’ wrestling program in July.
“With the implementation of the girls wrestling — it’s blowing up right now. I think Abbie is top of that class,” Carmichael said. “She’s receiving college interests. This sport has given her options and I couldn’t be happier for her. She works just as hard as anyone in that room.”
Carmichael said the senior leadership on his team is the biggest strength going into this season.
“If I go down the roster and I look at Colin Bartley at 120 — he’s dealing with injury right now but we’re hoping to have him back on the mat in a couple weeks. Colin is shining right now,” Carmichael said. “All the seniors are bringing a lot of leaderships especially the ones who’ve been around. Colin’s a WPIAL champion; he’s garnering some college attention right now.
“Ryan Dimuccio, Tommy Hetzer, Charles Krepp, Chase Tinstman, Coltin Hill and then Grant. Those are the ones that are going to make this team what it is this year. We qualified for seven regionals. Chase was a match away from states. DiMuccio looks great his year. You look at his size and weight and he looks so much bigger than what he weighs.”
For New Castle’s wrestling team, the number of wrestlers on the roster has increased compared to last year.
“We have a lot of junior high kids come out. A lot of young talent coming up. We have all of our kids returning,” New Castle coach Sam Constant said. “We didn’t graduate anyone last year. All of our girls that qualified for states are back so we’re looking to get a lot out of them this year. We had one ninth grader, Kaleb Wheeler, step up.
“The wrestling in the room has definitely picked up. It’s easier for kids to get work in with people in their weight. It’s been a big plus.”
Constant was unable to conduct practices in the offseason due to an injury.
“Some of the kids definitely thrive with summer workouts and they need to be on the mat year round,” Constant said. “Some of the new kids picked up where we started and are getting into the flow of things. We’ll have a lot of talent in the room for the future. Our biggest thing right now is technique and being in the best possible shape we can to push the pace of the match. I would say that the kids that are in the room wrestling, the small community of the kids we have, build each other up. They pick each other up and they’re all striving for the same goal.”
Ellwood City’s wrestling coach, John Fleming, thinks things are finally taking shape for the wrestling program.
“We’re starting to build a culture at the school. As far as our numbers go and everything, we’re getting more kids out,” Fleming said. “We’re getting a little bit more of a commitment from the community with the parents and things along those lines.
“It’s a mixture of having success and then we had two kids in their second year make regions last year. We just had some success individually and that’s grown into more kids coming out.”
Fleming runs his own club out of New Castle as part of his offseason preparation.
“A handful of guys from Ellwood and surrounding schools attended that,” Fleming said. “I ran that the majority of offseason. I had about 15 kids every day. I’m really trying to grow this sport not just for Ellwood but for Lawrence County. We’re the county that kind of got lost as far as wrestling goes. We’ve got Allegheny below us and Mercer above us and those are the two heaviest hitters in PA as far as wrestling goes.”
Fleming commented on slowing the pace of learning techniques down and that there is chemistry from the older wrestlers to the younger grapplers.
“We’re focusing on taking the season slower as far as instruction goes. You really make sure the kids understand it a little bit better and coming back to it instead of showing it once and moving on,” Fleming said. “We’ve been trying to run it more like a club oriented practice because a lot of kids can’t learn without repetition. We have some different pieces that are definitely going to contribute this year. We have some younger pieces motivated to learn. I think our strength is learning from each other. I think we have good chemistry this year.”
Fleming said he is setting goals this year for the team and individuals that are not unrealistic.
“I’m looking for incremental improvement. I’m looking for each kid to take their record from last year, look at it and improve. I’m looking for those educational steps in their learning,” Fleming said. “I’m looking for the new kids to get their feet wet, win some matches and gain some confidence. Probably third or fourth in the section would be pretty solid with the section ramping up this year.
“I think as a team we need to be shooting for third or fourth as a team and see if we can get three to four individuals to regionals. That would be a solid overall goal and fairly realistic.”
