Four teams.
Three spots.
A trip to the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center and a berth in a WPIAL championship game is on the line for four Lawrence County high school basketball teams. Two of those teams will collide head-to-head — Laurel and Neshannock — in a girls Class 3A matchup.
The Wilmington High girls basketball team will take the court in the District 10, Class 3A playoffs for the first time since a Feb. 16 win at Greenville in the regular-season finale.
UNION VS. CARLYNTON, NOON AT MONTOUR (WPIAL CLASS 1A BOYS PLAYOFFS)
The Scotties, seeded second, are getting shipped to Montour for this semifinal matchup against the third-seeded Cougars. Union (21-2) defeated Carlynton twice in the regular season — 62-60 and 57-54 — in Section 1 action.
The Scotties won the section championship, finishing 9-1. Carlynton (16-6) took second at 8-2 in league play.
Union’s Matthew Stanley scored a combined 29 points in the two matchups, including a team-high 19 in the first contest.
The winner advances to the WPIAL Class 1A championship game and will meet the survivor of the Imani Christian-Geibel Catholic clash at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Petersen Events Center.
LAUREL VS. NESHANNOCK, NOON AT ELLWOOD CITY (WPIAL CLASS 3A GIRLS PLAYOFFS)
These county rivals are set for a third matchup, this one with a trip to the WPIAL Class 3A championship at stake.
The third-seeded Lady Lancers (18-6) won the WPIAL and PIAA Class 2A titles last year before moving up in classification prior to this season. In fact, Neshannock won each of the previous two WPIAL Class 2A crowns.
The second-seeded Lady Spartans (22-2) shared the Section 1 championship with Neshannock, each finishing at 9-1 in conference play.
Laurel won the first meeting, 59-35, and Neshannock returned the favor in the second battle, 72-55. The Lady Lancers’ Mairan Haggerty paced her team in both games. Haggerty netted 16 points in the first game, and she scored what was at the time a career-high 37 points in the team’s win. She has since surpassed that total of 37 with a career-best 40 tallies.
Regan Atkins and Danielle Pontius posted 18 points apiece for the Lady Spartans in the team’s win. Pontius scored 15 points markers in the second matchup, while Johnna Hill and Atkins added 14 points.
The winner advances to battle the victor of the Shady Side Academy-Avonworth matchup in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game at 3 p.m. Friday at the Petersen Events Center.
SHENANGO VS. BURGETTSTOWN, 2 P.M. AT BEAVER FALLS (WPIAL CLASS 2A GIRLS PLAYOFFS)
This semifinal clash is a battle of section champions. Top-seeded Shenango (20-4) won the Section 1 championship with an 11-1 league mark. The fifth-seeded Lady Blue Devils claimed the Section 2 title with a 10-0 conference record.
This is the first time Shenango and Burgettstown have reached the WPIAL semifinals.
The Lady Wildcats’ Kylee Rubin has scored over 1,000 career points and she has over 1,000 kills in volleyball as well. Teammate Emilee Fedrizzi is nearing the 1,000-point plateau, as she’s just 40 markers away.
The winner moves on to battle the survivor of the Freedom-Aliquippa matchup in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Petersen Events Center.
WILMINGTON VS. SENECA, 3 P.M. AT FARRELL (DISTRICT 10, CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS)
The Lady Greyhounds (19-3) captured the District 10, Region 4-3A/4A championship. It’s the first conference crown for Wilmington, which is seeded second, since 1995. It’s the ninth league title in program history.
Sophomore sensation Lia Krarup has drained 70 3-pointers for the Lady Greyhounds, while averaging 20.6 points a game (454 total points).
Seventh-seeded Seneca comes in at 13-9.
