A trio of Lawrence County high school volleyball teams opened the season on a positive note last night.
Union, Shenango and Neshannock all posted three-game wins in the respective teams’ season openers.
The Lady Scots defeated host Quigley Catholic, 25-4, 25-8, 25-11 and the Lady Wildcats upended visiting Beaver County Christian, 25-18, 26-24, 25-12, both matches were in WPIAL Section 1-1A action. The Lady Lancers took care of host Beaver Falls 25-9, 25-14, 25-9 in a Section 1-2A match.
Madison Wynn slammed four kills with three aces for Union. Hannah Bowen handed out seven assists, while Rachel Bowen and Ella Casalandra delivered five aces apiece.
There was no JV match between Union and Quigley Catholic.
Kylee Rubin recorded 13 points and six kills for Shenango, while Emma Callahan contributed eight points and Angel Klein was next with six.
Emilee Fedrizzi delivered nine kills for the winners and Johanna Kraner slammed seven. Shannon Linz contributed 21 assists and six kills for the Lady Wildcats.
Shenango won the JV match, 25-13, 26-11.
Fedrizzi spiked nine kills for the Lady Wildcats and Kassidy Peters posted 15 assists. Leyna Mason tallied 19 points and 13 aces.
Kaylee George led Neshannock with 14 points and 33 assists. Grace Beal contributed 17 assists and six kills for the Lady Lancers, while Zoe Vitale served up 14 points.
Neshannock won the JV match as well, 25-10, 25-9.
(0) comments
