Three track and field competitors from Lawrence County returned home with gold from the WPIAL Class 2A and 3A individual championships that were held on Wednesday at Slippery Rock University’s Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.
Laurel High’s Tori Atkins, a sophomore, returned to successfully defend her WPIAL 2A titles in the 200- and 400- meter races she won last season.
Laurel’s Brady Cooper, a senior, finished the day with gold in the discus event.
New Castle was the lone Lawrence County school competing in the 3A classification. New Castle’s Kaevon Gardner, a sophomore, dominated the 100-meter race.
For more coverage of the WPIAL track and field championships see pages B1 and B2.
