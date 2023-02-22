Four games highlight Wednesday’s basketball slate for teams around Lawrence County.
Two of the games will be played in the county, one of which being a battle of county and section rivals.
The Union High boys team takes the court for the first time since Feb. 11.
Neshannock and Mohawk will battle for a third time in girls action. The Lady Lancers won both meetings in the regular season in WPIAL Section 1-3A action.
UNION VS. AQUINAS ACADEMY, 6 P.M. AT UNION (WPIAL CLASS 1A BOYS PLAYOFFS)
The Scotties (20-2) are the No. 2 seed in the Class 1A playoffs and received a first-round bye. Union won the Section 1 crown with a 9-1 mark.
The Crusaders (19-4), seeded No. 7, advanced with a 61-40 decision over Jefferson-Morgan. Aquinas Academy took third in Section 3. That marked the first WPIAL playoff win for the Crusaders in their history.
“They’re good. They have the No. 1 scorer in the WPIAL (Vinnie Cugini) and they like to play uptempo,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “They have more than just Cugini, though, they have other guys that can shoot it. They go through him.”
Aquinas Academy is led by Cugini, who is the WPIAL’s all-time leading scorer. Cugini has scored over 3,000 career points and entered the playoffs averaging 43.3 points a game.
“He can put it in the hole; he’s slick,” Stanley said. “He gets a lot of tips on defense and he’s very active with his hands.
“When he’s in the open court he will score. He has a knack. He knows how to put it in the basket. He can fill it up quick.”
These teams met in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs in 2021 and the Scotties cruised to a 97-54 home win.
“Cugini is obviously older and stronger,” Stanley said when comparing him to what he saw back in 2021. “He gets other guys involved more.
“He goes to the offensive glass better; he’s more mature. He’s just a better all-around player.”
Union has many capable 3-point shooters, including Matthew Stanley (20 3s), Lucas Stanley (26), Cameron Taylor (21) and Peyton Lombardo (60).
Coach Mark Stanley, who is the father of Matthew Stanley and Lucas Stanley, says Mark Stanley — also his son — will return to action off the bench. Mark Stanley, a senior, had his left kneecap put back in place after the football season, according to Coach Stanley.
“He scrimmaged (against Aliquippa). He’s not a hundred percent, yet,” Coach Stanley said. “There’s places we can use him. We’re excited to get him back.
“His wind isn’t where he wants it to be. We’ll see how it plays out. When he’s in there, we want to get him some touches. We’ll try to get him involved and comfortable.”
Matthew Stanley is averaging 16.2 points a game and is the program’s all-time leading scorer.
“It’s not just his offensive value, it’s his defensive value, too,” Coach Stanley said of Matthew Stanley. “We get him the ball and we go. His job is to get everybody involved, not just himself.
“He doesn’t take too many plays off. He has to take care of it and get us in our sets. If he can do that and get us some looks, we’ll be good.”
Coach Stanley is looking toward a couple of key areas his team needs to be strong in to advance.
“We have to take care of the ball, finish and rebound,” he said. “We have to locate Cugini at all times. We need him to work hard on both ends. We want it fast paced.”
LAUREL VS. KEYSTONE OAKS,
6 P.M. AT BEAVER (WPIAL CLASS 3A GIRLS PLAYOFFS)
The second-seeded Lady Spartans (21-2) advanced to the quarterfinals with a 64-36 decision over Burrell.
The seventh-seeded Lady Golden Eagles (16-7) moved on with 61-57 win over South Park.
“They’re a very good team and they have a really good player (Eriona Neal),” Laurel coach Jim Marcantino said. “She has a thousand points and she plays inside and outside.
“They’re a very aggressive team. It’s going to be a good test for us. We’re really looking forward to the challenge.”
Laurel’s Regan Atkins hit seven 3-pointers in the team’s quarterfinal win over Burrell. She tied the school’s single-mark for 3s made with Faith Gibson, who did so in 2018.
“The keys to victory for us are similar to what we’ve bee doing. We have to execute,” Marcantino said. “We have to set the tone early and play strong defense. We need to mix up our presses.”
The Lady Spartans’ Johnna Hill returned to action against Burrell after sustaining a high ankle sprain.
“Everyone is back healthy now,” Marcantino said. “Johnna will be ready to go. We’re excited and we’ll ready to go.”
SHENANGO VS. BRENTWOOD, 8 P.M. AT BEAVER (WPIAL CLASS 2A GIRLS PLAYOFFS)
The top-seeded Lady Wildcats rolled to a 63-32 home win over Carmichaels in the opening round. Shenango shared the Section 1 championship with Freedom, with each team posting 11-1 league marks.
The eighth-seeded Lady Spartans (13-9) captured a 49-43 verdict over Clairton in the first round. Brentwood took second place in Section 2 play with an 8-2 mark.
“The first thing that jumped out at me is their size,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “They have two starters that are 5-10, 5-11, another girl off the bench that is the same height.
“They try to pound the ball inside. Their size gives teams trouble from what we’ve seen. Kylee (Rubin) can combat that. We like to get it up and down the floor. They like to go about it methodically. We’ll put up our speed against their size.”
Emilee Fedrizzi, a 5-8 senior guard, paces Shenango in scoring at 14.9 markers a game (328 total points). Kylee Rubin, a 5-10 senior forward, is next on the Lady Wildcats at 13.9 points a game (307 total points). Rubin went over 1,000 career points earlier in the year and she also surpassed the 1,000 career kills plateau in volleyball.
“I’ve seen what I have expected to see from them,” LaRocco said of Fedrizzi and Rubin. “They play as hard as they can every game. It’s a great 1-2 punch for us.
“They have gotten better all year long. Emilee has had a great season. Kylee is a double double every night.”
Shenango has won 10 games in a row. Earlier in the year, the team had a rough patch of games where the team was struggling to hit on all cylinders.
“It’s a matter of bringing it every night and we learned that,” LaRocco said. “We’re very unselfish. We share the ball.
“We’ve been staying with what we did and we’re doing it a little better. I didn’t want to play our best basketball in December. I want to play it in February and March.”
LaRocco noted the areas his team has to excel in to pick up a win.
“Rebounding is No. 1. Their size gave teams some trouble,” he said. “We have to get a body on a body.
“Play uptempo. We like to get it uptempo. We like to get them in a track meet. With the numbers we have, we can wear them out in the second half. and you have to take care of the ball to win.”
NESHANNOCK VS. MOHAWK, 8 P.M. AT UNION (WPIAL CLASS 3A GIRLS PLAYOFFS)
This is round three between the county rivals. The third-seeded Lady Lancers (17-6) won both Section 1 matchups, 53-50 and 48-44..
“They played us tough both times,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “They do a lot of good things and they have a lot of people that can score.”
The Lady Warriors (15-8) come in as the No. 11 seed.
“Neshannock is a very good team. They have a really good system as well,” Mohawk coach Ron Moncrief said. “They work well together and they’re very disciplined.”
Neshannock’s Mairan Haggerty recorded a career-high 40 points in a 73-29 first-round win over Charleroi.
“Marian Haggerty is one of the best players in our section,” Moncrief said. “We have to play good defense and limit their offensive firepower. We need to rebound the basketball and limit our turnovers. If we can do that we have a great chance.
“We’re looking forward to the matchup. It’s going to be two good teams playing on a neutral court.”
Grybowski noted Mohawk has talented players throughout the lineup.
“Erynne Capalbo is a challenge to guard inside,” she said. “Alexa Kadilak is tough on the perimeter. They’re pretty well rounded.
“They’ve had a great year. The kids play well together. It’s going to be a challenge for us. Our section is the toughest out of anybody. It’s always tough when you play someone three times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.