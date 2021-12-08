Basketball season is finally here.
Friday, all 16 teams covering eight Lawrence County schools, will take the court for the season opener. There will be a total of 15 games contested, seven of which are boys matchups.
The action starts as early as 1:30 p.m., with the Union girls set to square off against St. Joseph at the St. Joseph Tournament.
The New Castle boys finally appear to be set on an opponent. The Red Hurricane was scheduled to play Westinghouse. But, Westinghouse backed out earlier in the week, leaving just three boys teams for the New Castle Tipoff Tournament.
That opt-out by Westinghouse left the ‘Canes to face Sto-Rox. However, Sharpsville then was added to the group of boys teams on Tuesday, which prompted another schedule change. New Castle now faces the Blue Devils at 8 p.m.
“I was bothered by it. I was disappointed in Westinghouse. They were committed in our tipoff,” ‘Canes coach Ralph Blundo said. “We’ve opened with a City League team for over 50 years in our tournament and Westinghouse has been coming for the last five or six years.
“I was disappointed in the manner they handled the commitment to our tournament and how late it was when they dropped out. We kept our eyes and ears open for an opponent. Sharpsville fell into a similar situation, so we reached out to them. Both teams wanted to have a game on opening night. They agreed to come down and play us and we appreciate that.”
Blundo noted the excitement that surrounds opening night.
“I think that there’s something special about the tipoff tournament,” Blundo said. “We certainly feel the excitement.
“A lot of it is due to our past success and our great players. We’ll have fans in there watching our young men. I see people in the community and I hear how they really missed coming to the games last year. The tipoff tournament at New Castle is like no other place in the WPIAL.”
Last year, New Castle played 18 of its 24 games at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House en route to a 21-3 overall mark. COVID-19 prompted teams to play home playoff games and the ‘Canes played four of their five postseason games at home.
“There was an advantage of playing home games in the playoffs,” Blundo said. “To some degree, it diminished our home-court advantage, though.
“Fans are a big part of our home-court advantage and we didn’t have that last year. I thought we were so resilient in a difficult year.”
BOYS
In addition to New Castle battling Sharpsville, Union will tangle with McDonald (Ohio) at 5 p.m. and Mohawk will oppose Slippery Rock at 8 p.m., both of which will be held at the Mohawk Tipoff Tournament.
In the Neshannock Tipoff Tournament, Shenango will clash with Mercyhurst Prep at 6 p.m. and Neshannock will collide with Moniteau at 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City Lincoln, fresh off its first WPIAL championship a season ago, will take the floor against Rochester at 6:30 p.m. in the Geneva College Tipoff Tournament.
Laurel will battle Wilmington at 7:30 p.m. in the Laurel Tipoff Tournament.
GIRLS
Union is the first team to hit the court on the day, doing so against St. Joseph at 1:30 p.m., Neshannock will face Shady Side Academy at 5:30 p.m., and Mohawk will tangle with Winchester Thurston at 6:45 p.m. All three games will be held at the St. Joseph Tournament.
In the New Castle Tipoff Tournament, Shenango will square off against Riverside at 3:30 p.m., followed by New Castle facing Aliquippa at 5 p.m.
Ellwood City meets Blackhawk at 5 p.m. at the Montour Tipoff Tournament, Laurel opposes Homer-Center at 5:15 p.m. at the Burrell Tipoff Tournament, and Wilmington faces Karns City at 7 p.m. at the Karns City Tournament.
