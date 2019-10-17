County teams making final push for playoff spot

The playoff picture around the WPIAL is slowly coming into focus for Lawrence County teams.
Two weeks remain in the regular season and none of the seven teams from the county that compete in the WPIAL has clinched a postseason berth. Yet.
New Castle (3-2 Northwest Eight, 5-3 overall), Neshannock (4-1 Midwestern Athletic, 6-2) and Shenango (3-2 Midwestern Athletic, 6-2) are closing in on a playoff spot. The Red Hurricane competes in Class 3A, while the Lancers and Wildcats are members of 2A.
The top four teams from the conference in both classifications reach the WPIAL playoffs.
CONTROLLING DESTINY
The ‘Canes are in third place in the league standings, tied with Montour (3-2, 4-4). New Castle does own the tiebreaker with the Spartans by virtue of a 28-21 decision.
South Fayette (5-0, 7-1) and Blackhawk (4-2, 5-3) are above the ‘Canes in the standings and both own head-to-head victories over New Castle.
“We have our destiny in our hands,” ‘Canes coach Joe Cowart said. “We control our own destiny. With two wins we’ll be squarely in the thick of the hunt; we won’t have to count on anyone else.”
New Castle travels to Highlands (2-4, 2-6) on Friday before hosting Ambridge (0-5, 0-8) to close the regular season.
“Highlands is a 2-6 football team that is the best 2-6 team that I’ve ever seen,” Cowart said. “They’re loaded at every spot. They have really good players up front, really good skill guys and a good defensive line.
“Are we going to be the guy that they steal one from? We need to be ready so we’re not that team. It’s always a dogfight down there.”
NESHANNOCK IN GREAT SHAPE
The Lancers are just a half-game behind Freedom (5-1, 7-1) for the top spot in the MAC. Neshannock beat the Bulldogs last Friday, 49-21, and would win the top seed out of the conference on a tiebreaker should the teams finish tied because of the head-to-head victory. That also would secure a first-round home playoff game for the Lancers.
“That win put us in great position,” Lancers coach Fred Mozzocio said. “With the Western Beaver win over New Brighton, that allows us to control our own destiny.
“We finally got all our troops on the field at 100 percent. We’re playing well and we’re playing together.”
Neshannock’s lone conference loss was a 31-18 setback at New Brighton (3-2, 5-3).
The Lancers entertain Western Beaver (3-2, 6-2) on Friday before visiting county rival Shenango in the finale.
“Our young men have put themselves in a position that they control their own destiny,” Mozzocio said. “Some teams aren’t as fortunate. We know how it plays out both ways. But we’re excited to hold our own fate in our own hands.
“All we’re worried about is our next opponent. All the focus is there.”
The Lancers got a big lift when quarterback Jason Nativio returned to the lineup. Mozzocio said Nativio broke his leg against Riverside.
“You can gradually see the offense getting better and better,” Mozzocio said.
’CATS HAVE WORK TO DO
The Wildcats travel to New Brighton (3-2, 5-3) for a MAC test and close the regular season by hosting the Lancers.
“It’s nice to be in contention to earn a playoff spot,” Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said. “But to be able to control our own destiny as well, we’re excited about that. The kids have been playing hard the last few weeks. We’ve been focused at practice and hopefully we put out a good effort Friday.”
Shenango is coming off a 1-9 campaign last season.
“The kids really worked hard in the offseason,” Graham said. “I’m not surprised we’re having a better season. The kids are playing for each other.”
LAUREL IS IN A BIND
Laurel (3-2, 5-3), which was ranked No. 1 in Class 1A by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette after opening the season 4-0, has dropped three of its last four. Two teams per conference in Class 1A advance to the WPIAL playoffs. The Spartans have been eliminated from contention in the Big Seven race.
“We can’t focus on that,” Spartans coach Brian Cooper said of his team’s playoff hopes. “Those other opportunities are gone and the next two are in front of us.
“We have to continue to focus on what we can control. Unfortunately, those other opportunities are lost. It’s about competing and getting after it.”
Two wild cards also reach the Class 1A playoffs, coming from third-place teams. Currently, the third-place teams appear to all be finishing with 5-2 records. It would come down to Gardner Points then tiebreaker points to determine the wild card teams.
Teams in contention for a Class 1A wild card berths are Cornell (+47), Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (+28), Greensburg Central Catholic (+24), Chartiers-Houston (+32) and California (+30).
Laurel is clinging to life in the wild-card picture, though. The Spartans must win out, hosting Sto-Rox (6-0, 8-0) on Friday and Northgate (0-5, 0-7) on Oct. 25. In addition, Laurel needs Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (4-1, 6-2) to lose both of its remaining games — vs. Union (3-3, 3-5) on Friday and vs. Cornell (5-1, 6-1) on Oct. 25.
Since a 15-0 nonconference home win over California, Laurel has been hit by a rash of injuries. Luke McCoy tore his ACL, Josh Gibson had shoulder surgery, Cam Caldararo has a leg injury, Cam Smith missed three weeks because of a neck injury. Smith returned last week against Cornell. McCoy, Gibson and Caldararo are sophomores, while Smith is a senior. All of those players according to Cooper were starters on defense and all but Gibson started on offense.
“We had a couple of injuries and not getting the right breaks at the right time hurt, too,” Cooper said. “I thought we played well enough to win the Cornell game.
“But, at the end of the day, we got a few bad breaks last week against Cornell and they made a few big plays later in the game. We weren’t able to get them off the field when we needed to.”
The limited playoff field in Class 1A puts an added emphasis on each game for the WPIAL teams.
“There’s not much room for error,” Cooper said. “We knew that coming into the season. We can’t change that. But we can gain a lot this week with a win.”
DISTRICT 10
Wilmington (8-0 overall) won the Region 4-2A title with a 3-0 record and own a spot in the District 10, Class 2A playoffs. The Greyhounds are the three-time defending District 10 champs and have reached the PIAA championship game each of the last two years.
