By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Two Lawrence County baseball teams are on a quest for gold.
The Shenango and New Castle high teams will travel to Penn State University on Friday looking to cap off their respective seasons in style.
The Wildcats (23-2) will oppose Schuylkill Haven (24-3) at 10:30 a.m. in the PIAA Class 2A championship game. The Red Hurricane (17-9) will take the field next, squaring off against Wyoming (14-6) at 1:30 p.m. in the Class 4A title tilt.
Shenango and New Castle are playing in their first state championship game.
Both games are set for Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
Shenango reached the championship game with a 5-0 verdict over Serra Catholic.
“The kids are excited,” Wildcats coach Larry Kelly said. “The community is on fire. I am humbled by the fact that so many people are pulling for Shenango High School and Larry Kelly.
“This community has been so good to this team and myself.”
New Castle advanced with a 3-1 decision over Montour.
“We’re really excited about it,” ‘Canes coach Bill Cook said of reaching the championship game. “The boys have been working hard all year.
“We feel like we’re bringing baseball back to the area. To reach a championship game, people are starting to notice New Castle baseball.”
Mason Ulsh delivered a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fifth for Schuylkill Haven that propelled the team to an 8-7 win over District 2 champion Riverside and into the championship game. The Hurricanes are the District 11 champ.
Ulsh, a senior, is headed to NCAA Division I Quinnipiac. He also struck out eight in 51/3 innings of relief in the victory. He relieved starter Jacob Houtz
“They’re a good team,” Kelly said of Schuylkill Haven. “We’ve watched some video on them. They’re a good team; it should be a great game.
“Ulsh threw 108 pitches (last) Thursday, and 80 more on Monday. That is quite a stretch for a high school pitcher. He has good velocity and a good slider. He has a swing and miss slider.”
The Hurricanes are led by coach Scott Buffington, who is in his 44th season at the helm.
Shenango has reached the championship game by winning 21 games in a row.
“The formula has been the same all year,” Kelly said. “We grind out at-bats. We make the pitcher throw it over the plate. If he does, we hit it hard.
“We throw strikes and we give them three outs an inning. That’s been the formula.”
Senior righty Shane Cato will get the ball for Shenango against Schuylkill Haven.
“Shane said, ‘Coach, I want the ball,” Kelly said. “I said, Shane, this is your team. You’ve been the leader of this team all year. If you want the ball, you’ve got it.”
Cato struck out eight and scattered four hits in 62/3 innings of work Monday against Serra Catholic in picking up the win in a 5-0 decision. He was pulled in the bottom of the seventh after reaching the 105-pitch limit. Cato won’t have any restrictions other than the 105-pitch limit designated for the postseason.
“Shane does not have overwhelming velocity,” Kelly said. “His fastball location is impeccable.”
Cato is 10-1 in 13 games started with a 2.86 earned run average. He has 91 strikeouts and 24 walks in 71 innings of work.
Cato leads the team in batting at .483, with two homers and 33 RBIs. Cre Calabria is next at .410 and 18 RBIs.
A STORM IS BREWING
Wyoming put together a wild rally to reach the state championship game. The Warriors were down to their last out in the bottom of the seventh inning six times. They were down to their final strike of the season on two separate occasions.
Wyoming, though, plated four markers, all with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Casey Noone scored the winning run from second in a 5-4 victory over Bonner-Prendie.
“It’s another ballclub; they’re the same age as us,” Cook said. “You go out and play them. They have good pitchers and hitters.
“We will take it like any other game. That’s how we look at it. We’re relaxed about it.”
The ‘Canes have won eight games in a row. Their last loss was a 1-0 setback to Blackhawk. It was a game that New Castle pitcher Rocco Bernadina threw a no-hitter and came away with the tough-luck loss.
“I can’t say enough about them,” Cook said about his team. “l love them. Our coaching staff loves them; they are competitors.
“They are animals on the field. And the nicest guys off the field. They deserve everything that comes with this game. I give them all the credit. They’re the ones that are playing and bought into the program.”
Bernadina, a righty and Kent State University recruit, will get the start on the mound. He is 6-4 with a 2.37 ERA, 95 strikeouts and 18 walks. Bernadina is batting .411 with three home runs and 25 RBIs.
“I’m very confident in what Rocco brings to the table,” Cook said. “He’s a competitor; he’s a man amongst boys. When he goes on the field, he’s in a zone. He gets in that zone and we know just back off and let him go.
“We do have Anthony Miller, Dante Micaletti, Eddie Lutton and Dom Fornataro in relief if we need them. We are very confident in our staff.”
Logan Gibson leads New Castle’s offense with a .444 average. He has a home run and 26 RBIs. Miller is next at .420, a home run and 25 RBIs.
“We need to continue to hit the ball, get on base and cause havoc,” Cook said. “We want to take the lead right off the bat. That puts the pressure on the other team.
“We talked about that in our last couple of practices. Put the pressure on the opposing team.”
