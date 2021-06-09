Last week was a special one around Lawrence County on the diamond.
Three baseball teams and a softball squad captured a WPIAL championship. It marked the most district titles in one season combined between baseball and softball teams.
New Castle, Shenango and Union won WPIAL titles in baseball. Laurel did so in softball.
For their efforts, those four WPIAL championship teams were honored as Lawrence County’s Athletes of the Week, as recognized by the New Castle News sports staff.
The Red Hurricane (15-9) avenged two prior losses to Montour in Section 2 play, topping the Spartans, 5-0. New Castle’s Rocco Bernadina, a Kent State University recruit, tossed a one-hitter in the WPIAL Class 4A championship.
The Wildcats (21-2) edged Seton-La Salle, 2-1, in Class 2A. Gabe Yanssens delivered a two-out, two-run single in the top of the sixth to account for Shenango’s offense and Shane Cato took care of the rest on the hill.
The Scotties (12-5) knocked off Riverview, 3-0, on the strength of a no-hitter by Jake Vitale in Class 1A. It marked the first baseball no-hitter in a WPIAL championship game since 2002.
All three baseball teams secured the the first WPIAL title in their program’s history.
The Lady Spartans (18-1) are no strangers to bringing home district gold. Laurel won its third consecutive WPIAL title, knocking off Shenango, 6-5, in Class 2A. Abbie Miles had two hits and two RBIs for Laurel in that game, including smashing a solo homer.
All four teams are still alive in the PIAA playoffs and will compete in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The state championship games will be held next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.