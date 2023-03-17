A quest for a state basketball championship still remains for five Lawrence County high school basketball teams.
Three boys teams — New Castle High, Neshannock and Union — along with the Shenango and Union girls are still alive.
Two teams will take the court Friday and three more will do so Saturday. Those that win over the course of that time period will advance to next week and the state Final Four.
NEW CASTLE VS. READING, 2 P.M. SATURDAY AT ALTOONA (PIAA CLASS 6A BOYS PLAYOFFS)
The Red Hurricane (24-3), seeded second out of the WPIAL, reached the Elite Eight with a 65-56 verdict over Downingtown West on Wednesday.
The Red Knights (29-1) pulled away for an 83-58 decision over Upper Darby on Wednesday. Ruben Rodriguez recorded a team-high 22 points for Reading in the win. He was one of five players to reach double figures for the Red Knights in the victory.
Rodriguez is a 6-1 senior guard and Rider recruit. He averages over 20 points a game and is nearing 2,000 career points.
“Reading is an enormous school. They have over 2600 boys that attend that school,” New Castle coach coach Ralph Blundo said after Wednesday’s win. “They’ve been good for a long time.
“Reading is a similar school as New Castle. They’re just 7 or 8 times our size.”
Jonathan Anderson leads the ‘Canes in scoring at 17.4 points a game (472 total points) and Isaiah Boice contributes 16.5 points a matchup (331 total points).
New Castle edged Penn Hills last year in the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals, 43-35. The ‘Canes climbed in classification after realignment.
The winner advances to meet the victor of the Spring-Ford-State College battle on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined in the state semifinals.
NESHANNOCK VS. DEER LAKES, NOON SATURDAY AT NORTH ALLEGHENY (PIAA CLASS 3A BOYS PLAYOFFS)
This is a battle of the Lancers.
Neshannock (20-7) overcame poor foul shooting on Wednesday to knock off Brookville, 44-40. Neshannock was 7 of 16 from the foul line, including missing seven in a row at one stretch.
Deer Lakes (19-8) moved on with a 67-59 decision over Loyalsock Township. Senior Bryce Robson paced Deer Lakes with 18 points against Loyalsock Township, eight of those tallies coming in the fourth frame.
Deer Lakes won the WPIAL championship, knocking off Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 61-60.
Deer Lakes topped Ellwood City Lincoln and Mohawk in the WPIAL playoffs.
“They’re a very good team. They’ve got a lot of size and they’ve got a lot of athleticism,” John Corey said of Deer Lakes following his team’s win over Brookville. “We’re going to have our hands full on Saturday. They’re a 4A team that dropped down to 3A this year. They’ve had a ton of success.”
Jack Glies paces Neshannock in scoring at 16.8 points a contest, 455 total points.
The winner advances to meet the survivor of the Penn Cambria-Franklin tilt on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.
UNION VS. CARLYNTON, 7:30 P.M. FRIDAY AT NORTH ALLEGHENY (PIAA CLASS 1A BOYS PLAYOFFS)
One final meeting. That’s what the Scotties and Cougars are gearing up, which would make four head-to-head matchups on the season.
Union defeated Carlynton, which is a WPIAL Section 1 rival, twice in league play and once more in the WPIAL semifinals. The Scotties won 62-60 and 57-54 in the regular season, and 80-58 in the district playoffs.
Union (24-3), seeded second out of the WPIAL, knocked off Cameron County in the second round of the PIAA Class 1A playoffs on Tuesday, 51-37.
Carlynton (19-7) moved on with a 49-44 verdict over Elk County Catholic. Chase Jones scored 16 points for the Cougars in the win.
“It’s fun. I know they will play hard,” Union coach Mark Stanley said when asked after the victory over Cameron County of another meeting with Carlynton. “They will be ready. I like how they play.
“We’re going to gear up. I expect another tight game. We hit a run in that playoff game and pulled away. If we hit a run or they hit a run, you never know. Both teams will play hard.”
Matthew Stanley averages 17.4 points a contest, recording 472 points in 26 contests. Lucas Stanley adds 10.2 markers a matchup — 278 points. Peyton Lombardo follows at 9.7 points a contest — 262 points. He was held scoreless against Cameron County, the first time all season he has failed to reach the scoring column.
Union lost to Elk County Catholic in the state quarterfinals last year, 52-45.
The winner will move on to meet the victor of the Farrell-Imani Christian clash on Monday in the Elite Eight at a time and site to be determined.
SHENANGO VS. GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC, 6 P.M. FRIDAY AT FOX CHAPEL HIGH SCHOOL (PIAA CLASS 2A GIRLS PLAYOFFS)
The Lady ‘Cats are looking to add more hardware to their 2022-23 season. The Shenango girls secured WPIAL Class 2A gold for the first time in the programs’ history this season and they’re taking a shot at state gold.
The Lady ‘Cats knocked off Lakeview in the second round of the PIAA 2A playoffs on Tuesday at Westminster College, 42-29, to advance to the quarterfinals.
Shenango (24-4) is set to face Greensburg Central Catholic (23-5) in the quarterfinals. Shenango was announced as the home team while Greensburg Central Catholic is the visiting team.
“I thought we would clash probably in the WPIAL playoffs,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said on facing Greensburg Central Catholic after beating Lakeview. “It just took a little longer. I do know a little about them, but I’ll know a lot more when we get back to Shenango.”
The Lady ‘Cats average 51.5 points per game and only allow 37.9.
Emilee Fedrizzi, a senior point guard, paced Shenango in the second round game with 23 points. Fedrizzi netted 15 of 23 points in the first half of that game.
Fedrizzi has amassed a total of 453 points for Shenango this season and averages 16.1 points per game.
Shenango’s Kylee Rubin, a senior starter, contributed 10 of her 12 points in the second half of the second round game. Rubin has netted 390 points this season and averages 13.9 points a game for the Lady ‘Cats.
Shenango starter, Ashley DeCarbo, suffered an injury with 6:01 remaining in the second round game. DeCarbo sustained a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season.
Replacing DeCarbo will be junior Madison Long.
Greensburg Central Catholic defeated Maplewood in the second round of the playoffs on Tuesday at Slippery Rock University, 61-48. Greensburg Central Catholic jumped out against Maplewood in that game before a comeback was mounted.
Greensburg Central Catholic averages 59.6 points a game and allow 36.4.
Mya Morgan led the Lady Centurtions with 34 points and five rebounds. Greensburg Central Catholic’s Erica Gribble netted 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
LaRocco and his team made an emphasis after the first round of the playoffs to focus on defense and rebounding which helped them secure a spot in the quarterfinals.
With an aggressive scoring team like Greensburg Central Catholic, the defense and rebounding will be pinnacle again for the Lady ‘Cats.
UNION VS. WILLIAMSBURG, 1 P.M. SATURDAY AT ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL (PIAA CLASS 1A GIRLS PLAYOFFS)
Shenango isn’t the only girls program from Lawrence County looking to grab more gold this season. The Lady Scots are looking to make some noise in the PIAA Class 1A playoffs and they haven’t disappointed yet.
Union is looking to make more history and win their first state crown after winning the WPIAL 1A title for the first time ever earlier this season. The Lady Scots defeated Elk County Catholic on Wednesday at PennWest Clarion University, 39-35, to advance to the state quarterfinals.
Union averages 48.8 points a game and only allows 33.2.
The Lady Scots (20-6) will battle Williamsburg (28-1) in the quarterfinals. Union was announced as the home team while Williamsburg was named the visiting team.
“We’re moving on. We’re still alive,” Union coach Rob Nogay said after defeating Elk County Catholic.
In the second round of the playoffs, Union rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Lady Crusaders thanks to Kylie Fruehstorfer netting some 3-pointers. Fruehstorfer supplied 13 points in the game.
Fruehstorfer, a sophomore, averages 13.3 points per game and has contributed 348 points this season.
Kelly Cleaver, a junior, paced Union in the second round game with 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Cleaver nets an average of 15.6 points per game and has contributed 407 points this season alone.
The one thing that’s been working all season long for the Lady Scots is defense. Union’s defensive execution only leads to an offensive buildup in games prior.
Union’s quarterfinal opponent, Williamsburg, reached the quarterfinals after defeating DuBois Central Catholic in overtime, 48-45. Williamsburg’s Ayla Hileman hit two free throws with 5.4 seconds left in the game to help her team pull away with the victory.
Hileman netted 14 points in the second round game, while Jayla Woodruff paced Williamsburg with 15.
Union’s bench is slightly deeper than Williamsburg. Union takes pride in exhausting teams with its defense and that has been evident with Mia Preuhs playing huge roles in the WPIAL championship and the second round game.
