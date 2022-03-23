Game day is quickly approaching.
What are your plans for championship Friday? Are you going to support both Lawrence County basketball teams? Hershey will turn into Lawrence County-East come Friday.
The Neshannock High (28-2) girls basketball team plays Southern Columbia (29-1) at noon Friday in the PIAA Class 2A championship game. New Castle’s (27-2) boys team will square off against Imhotep Charter (27-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a Class 5A matchup. Both games will be held at Hershey’s GIANT Center.
Fans that are unable to attend the game can tune in and watch the game on television. PCN will televise the games live.
There’s plenty that goes on behind the scenes surrounding a team leading up to a championship game. Setting up student or fan buses, picking hotels — if the distance of the trip dictates they are needed — and meals, among other things.
“It’s been a happy hectic. Everything seems to be ready to go,” New Castle athletic director Sam Flora said.
Flora has been hard at work for days getting things in order for the boys basketball team’s second trip to Hershey since 2014. Bobby Burkes, co-athletic director along with Ed Frye, helps coordinate the specifics for Neshannock.
The Lady Lancers’ basketball team is bound for Hershey for a second consecutive season.
“I do the busing, the coach bus and the hotels,” Burkes said. “Ed Frye does everything from the state, like team pictures, team rosters, team tickets, comp tickets.
“You need a place to practice down there. You have to know when you will leave. It’s a lot of timing things. It’s not so much setting up the meals, but financing them in a proper way. Coaches and parents are awesome at Neshannock in getting the meals to the kids; mostly financing it. I work well with Ed.”
Flora also has his support staff as well.
“I give a lot of credit to my wife (Connie),” Sam Flora said. “She was on the phone last Wednesday for 6 1/2 hours, trying to find places to stay. We had to prepare for things.
“We had to be ready in case we won the (semifinal) game. We try to get rooms, we have things on hold. We got a place to stay. (‘Canes coach) Ralph (Blundo) was OK with it. We were lucky, we got the rooms we needed. It was a chore. We planned meals through Ralph’s wife Kate. We got the boosters involved. It’s all organized. it’s ready to go.”
Ralph Blundo has been hard at work on and off the court. From practice, to film study.
“We have a lot of people who help,” Ralph Blundo said of the behind-the-scenes stuff. “They handle a lot of the stuff that I don’t have to worry about.
“My wife works with Sam and Connie. I’m not sure what they do, I just know they do it. They organize and do what they feel has to be done and support the process. They all do a great job.”
Fans attending the game can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. Tickets are $8 for general admission and $10 for reserved seats. There is an added surcharge on the price as well.
In 2014, New Castle sold tickets at the Field House for a couple of days. That’s not the case this year.
“It’s all done online now,” Sam Flora said. “People are buying reserve seats. That place (the GIANT Center) seats 12,000 people. There won’t be a problem getting a ticket. When they sell those out, they really didn’t send anything about where our students will sit.
“Everything is online now. That’s what everything is coming down to. With Ticketmaster, you have to have it on your phone. In 2014, I can remember it like it was yesterday. They sent us 1,500 tickets. Those tickets were gone in less than a half hour. I had to put a sign on the outside of the door; I had to calm people down. ‘There’s 12,000 seats at the GIANT Center, you can buy your tickets there’, is what I told them. It’s different now. It’s a new era.”
Both schools are sending student buses.
“The kids are going for free. But, they have to buy their ticket,” Burkes said. “The players are leaving Thursday morning on a charter bus.
“We have two school buses lined up.”
Burkes and Sam Flora said each bus accommodates 42 passengers.
“Michelle Joseph (secretary in the sixth grade side of the school) said she thinks we will have three buses,” Sam Flora said of student buses. “They have a chance to sign up until noon Wednesday.
“I heard they are trying to get a fan bus. We’re having a heck of a time getting charter buses. It’s not getting the buses, it’s getting people to drive the charter buses.”
Though there are three student buses going to Hershey for New Castle, that’s a change from 2014.
“They had six in 2014,” Sam Flora said. “We had a lot of people going in 2014. I would say we had 500 students there.
“I’m guessing it’s the traveling, buy the ticket, ticket prices aren’t that much more. Times have changed a little bit. I know our number of students haven’t went down that much since 2014. But, I’ve noticed a big change in a lot of stuff the last few years.”
Sam Flora said the deal for New Castle’s student bus is $10 for the bus. That price covers the cost of the ticket, a t-shirt, and two meals. Burkes noted Neshannock students don’t have to pay to ride the bus, but they have to pay for their ticket and there is no shirt or meals included. Both schools’ student bus rides are one-day trips.
Sam Flora said New Castle brought at least 1,200 to 1,500 fans to Norwin for the state semifinal game against Gateway.
“We filled up our side at Norwin,” he said. “We’ll have a good crowd at Hershey. When you had a paper ticket, you’d have a better idea of how many people would likely be attending. Our fans will travel, that’s for sure.”
Burkes said there’s even more stuff that goes into it beyond tickets, hotels, meals and prices.
“You have to send in a list for who gets a medal,” Burkes said. “If there are more people than medals, then you go to the company that makes the medals and get extra ones.”
Both teams will be wearing the home white uniforms. Each year, the PIAA rotates which side of the bracket is the home team.
