The high school football season opens Friday night, and fans will be on the outside looking in for the most part.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf plans to veto House Bill 2787, which would allow schools to create their own attendance limits and replace the 250-person outdoor and 25-person indoor restrictions that have been mandated.
The state House and Senate both approved the legislation by a two-third majority vote. However, Wolf stated Thursday he doesn’t feel lawmakers will override his push to veto the bill.
On Wednesday, the Senate voted 39-11 to approve the legislation, which then sent the bill off to Wolf’s desk. The House approved the bill by a 155-47 vote last week.
Eight Lawrence County high schools are set to open the football season Friday and Saturday. Five of those schools — New Castle, Ellwood City, Neshannock, Shenango and Wilmington — will host opening-week games.
The Red Hurricane will entertain Aliquippa in a Parkway Conference clash at 7 p.m. Friday at Taggart Stadium.
“To keep our limit at 250, we can’t have fans in the stadium,” New Castle athletic director Sam Flora said. “Between the band, cheerleaders, Candy Canes, flag line and majorettes, they take up a big chunk of that number of 250.
“They all work hard just like our football team did to get to this point. It’s really sad. Nobody feels worse than I do. The parents want to see their kids play. It’s tough. We’re limited to those groups of people.”
New Castle Area School District Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio sent out a memo to the district regarding the situation.
“These are not normal times and we must abide by the rules by the state,” DeBlasio said in the memo. “The PIAA could shut down this game and future games. With that being said, I know this is not easy for our parents, spectators, and our entire (H)urricane community because as it has been said many times, we bleed red and black.”
Mohawk visits Ellwood City Lincoln at 7 p.m. Friday in a Midwestern Conference contest. There will be no fans for this matchup that involves a pair of county foes.
“Right now, if you stay with the 250 number, we plan to bring our cheerleaders and band to participate,” Ellwood City athletic director Curt Agostinelli said. “Friday we play Mohawk. Mohawk has 50 on the team, when they bring all their team and personnel, that’s 72.
“We’ll have 56 personnel, game officials, chain gang, band, cheerleaders. Those numbers work out to 213. That leaves 37 tickets left. When you go that route, we will have no fans in the stands.
“Everyone has to understand, at least we’re playing. I understand it’s not an ideal situation. Our job is to make sure the game goes off for the kids. I know some people are upset. We’re doing it for the kids, not to them.”
Laurel travels to Neshannock at 7 p.m. Friday for a battle of county rivals in Midwestern Conference action.
Attempts to reach Neshannock athletic director Bobby Burkes for comments were unsuccessful.
Shenango will unveil its new turf surface in a home game against Big Seven Conference county rival Union. That matchup is set for 7 p.m. Saturday.
There will be fans for the Scotties tilt with the Wildcats, but it will be a sparse crowd.
“There will be a limited number of fans,” Shenango athletic director Jan Budai said. “The protocol is we start with two teams.
“We will work with officials, game personnel and then we’ll work our way down. What is remaining from that 250 number, we’ll try to give each parent two tickets to the game. Cheerleaders, we’ll try to give at least one ticket to each cheerleading parent. If there is less people brought to the game by the visiting team, you can try and give an extra ticket to a parent of a senior cheerleader. That gets us to the 250 mark real quick. Trying to stay at that 250 number, it counts both sidelines.”
Budai is hopeful things will ease up with the restriction on fan attendance as the season moves along.
“We are keeping our fingers crossed that this bill goes through,” Budai said. “We’re hoping that something happens. We want people in the stands.
“It really put a damper on anything we wanted to plan.”
The Greyhounds will host Greenville at 7 p.m. Saturday in a District 10, Region 1-2A battle.
“I have zero comment regarding the situation,” Wilmington athletic director said when asked if there would be fans present for the game against the Trojans.
New Castle, Ellwood and Shenango confirmed the football games will be livestreamed.
