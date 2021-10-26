The 2021 WPIAL Cross Country Championships will host a myriad of teams Thursday, including contenders from Lawrence County.
Mohawk and Shenango will compete in Class 1A, while New Castle will run in the Class 2A race.
The Lady Warriors are returning in hopes of claiming a third consecutive section crown.
“I have most of the girls coming back,” Mohawk coach Dave Bredl said. “The biggest thing is we’ve had some nagging injuries that we’re trying to work through, I hope the girls are able to perform on Thursday.
“It’s up for grabs to tell you the truth, there are some good teams out there and like I said I wish we were one hundred percent going into it...these girls are very, very talented and strong competitors and I’m confident that they’ll pull through.”
The Lady Warriors will have Natalie Lape, Evelyn McClain, and Aricka Young, who placed first, second and fourth, respectively last year in the championships. Lape is the top returnee runner representing boys or girls.
“Natalie’s our number one runner, always consistent and a hard worker,” Bredl said. “Evelyn’s just as good as anyone’s number one runner and Aricka’s very athletic, very competitive, she’s not that far behind Evelyn, they make a nice two-three combo.”
Also running for Mohawk on the boys team are Brandon Nonnemacher and Kaleb Lloyd.
“He was sick here for a while,” Bredl said of Lloyd. “Brandon is doing a good job, pretty consistent. So, it’s hard to say, if Kaleb is feeling better he’s got the best shot and then Brandon.”
A team that trailed behind Mohawk last year at the championships was Shenango.
“Mohawk’s a powerhouse, they’ve proven once again that they’re the team to beat,” Shenango coach Chris Thompson said. “They run well and they’re very well coached, he’s been around the sport for quite some time.
“Our goal is just to improve from where we were in years past.”
Running for the Shenango boys team will be Tommy Presnar and Anthony Mancino.
“Tommy is one of the best runners in the county.” Thompson said. “He strives to be one of the best and has proved it year in and year out.”
Thompson also briefly mentioned Mancino having a breakout year for this cross country season.
The Lady Wildcats have Morgan Pisula and Riley Bruce poised to qualify for the state meet.
“She has put forth a lot of time and effort to become the runner she has.” Thompson said, speaking on Pisula.
Bruce has been running since junior high and is now competing as a senior.
“She’s a state qualifier from years past,” Thompson said. “She’s been a veteran there.”
“My runners are hungry, this is what they strive for, this is what they train for,” Thompson said. “Shenango is not a very big school and to have the talent that we have on both the boys and girls side is impressive.”
New Castle’s cross country coach, Jeff Shaftic, commented on how this year will be a time for rebuilding.
“As a team, we’re probably on the outside looking in, probably rebuild, we’re looking to get better and make our return,” Shaftic said. “Obviously, last year COVID kept us away.”
The ‘Canes are looking at some of their runners to make the state meet this year even in the rebuilding process. Lucas Bradley returns for New Castle after finishing 14th last year in the championships.
“Expectations are that he’ll make it,” Shaftic said. “Nate Pitzer has shown signs of some promise this year.”
Shaftic also commented on some of the Lady ‘Canes who are running in Section 1-1A.
“This is Isabella Stillwagon’s first year running, she kind of came out of nowhere and joined the program, worked pretty hard and had some success this year and should be ready for the challenge,” Shaftic commented. “If she has a great day she has an opportunity to make one of the state spots.
“Keara Mangieri’s running this year, she’d have to have a great day to make it as well.”
Ellwood City Lincoln will compete in the event. The Wolverines’ boys team won the WPIAL Section 1-1A championship, while the Lady Wolverines will participate in Class 2A.
Laurel, Neshannock and Union also will run in the championship event and participate in Class 1A.
