County native runs Honolulu Marathon

Pulaski native Tyler Kuhn was one of nearly 20,000 runners who competed Sunday in the Honolulu Marathon in Hawaii.
The 2015 Wilmington High School graduate turned in a time 4:28.6 over the 26.2-mile course, good for 1,800th place out of 19,425 competitors.
Kuhn, who is a hunting guide in Alaska, was 1,388th out of 10,654 male runners, and 108th out of 602 men ages 20 to 24.
The Honolulu Marathon is the fifth-largest in the nation.
