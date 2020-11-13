A pair of Lawrence County high school football standouts are in the running for a prestigious award.
Union High’s Aaron Gunn (Class 1A) and Laurel’s Mitch Miles (Class 2A) are finalists for the second annual Bill Fralic Memorial Award.
The honor started last year and is awarded to the top senior interior lineman around the WPIAL. It is named after Fralic, a former University of Pittsburgh standout who starred at the high school level at Penn Hills. Fralic was an All-American at Pitt and later an all-pro in the National Football League.
A committee accepts nominations for the award and one finalist is selected from each of the six WPIAL classifications. The six finalists were announced on Thursday.
Gunn is a University of Louisville recruit.
All six nominees will attend a pancake breakfast on Dec. 5 at Longue Vue Club in Penn Hills. The breakfast commemorates Fralic’s knack for ‘pancake’ blocks on the opposition. The winner will take home a sculpture of Fralic. Thomas Jefferson’s Logan Danielson won last year’s award.
