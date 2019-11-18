A bell will sound Monday to dismiss students from school.
A whistle from coaches soon after will signal the official start of the first day for basketball practice for eight Lawrence County high schools covering 16 total teams.
Two teams claimed WPIAL championships last year — New Castle’s boys in Class 4A and Neshannock’s girls in Class 3A.
“It’s better than coming back as a runner-up; we’re excited,” said Red Hurricane coach Ralph Blundo, who is entering his 10th season as the team’s coach. “I think the biggest thing is to move past the conditioning phase and get into the system building and moving toward the season.
“The conditioning process is long and hard and not all that fun for the kids. They look forward to that first day of practice. For the coaches, it’s seeing who fits the puzzle.”
Grybowski, who is entering her 11th season as the Lady Lancers coach, led the team to its first district title last season. It was the fourth district championship overall for Grybowski, who captured the previous three crowns as New Castle’s girls coach.
“We’ve been conditioning for a few weeks,” Grybowski said. “They’re excited. It’s going to be different. We have a totally different team this year.
“It’s a different aspect that we haven’t dealt with and that’s lack of size. We have kids that are looking forward to the challenge. They know they’re defending WPIAL champs. It’s a tall task to get back to defend it. We’re taking a basic look and starting from square one.”
Blundo will have the luxury of some familiar faces this season.
“For the first time in the last two years, we have some returning players,” he said. “There’s a little bit of comfort with returning five lettermen; we haven’t had that in a couple years.”
Demetris McKnight and Sheldon Cox are the ‘Canes’ two returning starters.
Grybowski is entering her 40th season as a varsity basketball coach.
“I’ve always said when I don’t have that same desire and focus it’s time to walk away,” Grybowski said. “I still have it. It’s a challenge this year. I can’t remember when I’ve had a team this small as far as height.
“We’re only going to have 13 kids. The team is even small in numbers. Kids change. It’s tough to play basketball and work hard and get in shape. I’ve always stressed defense, but we’ll have to take it to a whole new level this year.”
Ellina DeLillo, Kaylee George and Neleh Nogay are Neshannock’s returning starters, while sixth-man Jesse Fehrs is back.
“You move forward with what you have,” Grybowski said. “We’re looking forward to playing a little more fast paced this year.
“Winning the WPIAL for the first time in school history was a fun time for all of them, but you move forward. You can’t rest on those laurels. You have to make your own path and we’re looking forward to it.”
Blundo acknowledged how key focus is for the success of a basketball team.
“The one thing we talk about is sustaining that effort long after the excitement of the first couple of days,” he said. “The season turns into the grind that a high school basketball season is. The teams that do that the best plays the longest.”
Wilmington boys basketball coach Mike Jeckavitch once again will deal with a lack of numbers for the first official day of practice. The Greyhounds’ football team will play Friday at Slippery Rock University in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals against Ridgway-Johnsonburg. It’s the fourth consecutive season Wilmington has reached the state playoffs.
“It’s kind of something we’re used to at this point,” said Greyhounds coach Mike Jeckavitch, who is in his 10th season at the helm. “I have six players right now, we’re missing out on 13 players that play football.
“It’s par for the course. It’s been like that for the last five or six years. I work with the guys we do have.”
The football team has played for the last two state championships and is attempting to get another crack at another trip to Hershey.
“We really believe that we start seeing our basketball legs after the Christmas break,” Jeckavitch said. “It takes a little bit of time.
“Those guys play a long of season of football. Many of them haven’t touched a basketball since as far back as July. The guys do a great job of coming in and really working to get back into shape and into the basketball mode.”
