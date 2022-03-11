The Sweet 16 is here for five county basketball teams competing Friday night.
All six classifications around the state are down to 16 teams each as the push for state gold is heating up.
The New Castle (5A) and Union high boys, along with the Shenango (Class 2A), Neshannock (Class 2A) and Laurel (Class 3A) girls squads will compete Friday night.
The remainder of the playoffs will be played on neutral floors after higher seeds had the opportunity to host games in the opening round provided they met the proper requirements.
NEW CASTLE
VS. CENTRAL MOUNTAIN, BOYS
This is a Class 5A matchup and will be played at 6 p.m. at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
The Red Hurricane (24-2) is the No. 2 seed out of the WPIAL and is coming off a 63-50 win over Northeastern in the first round. New Castle improved to 10-2 in the first round of the state playoffs under Ralph Blundo. The ‘Canes are 7-2 in the second round under Blundo in the second round of the PIAA playoffs.
The Wildcats (14-11) won the District 6 crown and eliminated Hampton in the first round of the PIAA playoffs, 51-45.
Michael Wells leads New Castle in scoring at 21.9 points a game, while Isaiah Boice is next at 14.4. Both have scored over 1,000 career points. Wells has 1,827 career tallies and Boice checks in with 1,029.
The winner moves on to meet the survivor of the Penn Hills-East Stroudsburg South matchup on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.
UNION VS. BISHOP CARROLL, BOYS
This Class 1A clash will be contested at 7:30 p.m. at Armstrong.
The Scotties (23-3), the No. 2 seed out of the WPIAL, breezed past Southern Fulton in the opening round of the state playoffs, 57-25.
The Huskies (17-9) won the District 6 title and defeated North Clarion in the first round of the state playoffs, 57-19.
Matthew Stanley guides Union in scoring at 18.9 points a game. Mark Stanley, Matthew’s brother, chips in 11.3 markers a matchup. Peyton Lombardo nets 10.9 points a game for the Scotties.
The victor advances to battle the winner of the Farrell-Elk County game on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.
SHENANGO VS. SETON-LA SALLE, GIRLS
This is a Class 2A battle and will be played at 6 p.m. at Peters Township.
The Lady Wildcats earned their first PIAA playoff win with a 49-45 verdict over Northern Bedford in the first round.
Shenango (15-9) is the No. 5 seed out of the WPIAL. The Lady Rebels (18-7) are the No. 4 seed from the WPIAL.
Seton-La Salle moved on with a 54-51 first-round victory over Maplewood.
Kylee Rubin paces Shenango in scoring at 12 markers a game.
The winner advances to battle the survivor of the Neshannock-Cambridge Springs matchup on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.
LAUREL VS. FOREST HILLS, GIRLS
This is a Class 2A matchup and will be played at 6 p.m. at Gateway.
The Lady Spartans (14-11) are seeded No. 5 out of the WPIAL. Laurel moved on with a 49-44 decision over Redbank Valley.
The Lady Rangers (20-7) are the No. 2 seed out of District 6. Forest Hills defeated Mercyhurst Prep, 72-60.
Danielle Pontius is averaging 10.7 points a game for the Lady Spartans.
The survivor moves on to take on the winner of the North Catholic-Lakeview contest on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.
NESHANNOCK VS. CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, GIRLS
This is a Class 3A contest and will be played at 6 p.m. at Sharon.
The Lady Lancers (25-2) are the top seed out of the WPIAL. Neshannock reached the second round with a 46-23 decision over Penns Manor.
The Lady Devils (19-6) are seeded third out of District 10. Cambridge Springs took care of Brockway in the first round, 54-36.
Mairan Haggerty guides Neshannock in scoring at 17.1 points a game, while Megan Pallerino provides 12.3 points per contest. Neleh Nogay adds 11.6 markers a matchup.
The winner moves on to battle the victor of the Shenango-Seton-La Salle contest on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.
COMING SATURDAY: Previews for the three Saturday basketball games.
