By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
The WPIAL released the boys and girls basketball playoff pairings Tuesday night for what is the largest field in the district’s history.
Over 230 teams spanning the boys and girls landscape learned their playoff assignments. All 14 Lawrence County boys and girls basketball teams representing WPIAL programs are in the district playoffs. Only nine percent of the WPIAL basketball teams across the boys and girls landscape opted out of the postseason.
The preliminary rounds will be contested on Saturday and Monday, with first-round games on Monday, Tuesday and again on March 3 and March 4. The quarterfinals will be held on March 5, March 6 and March 8, with the semifinals to be played on March 9, March 10 and March 11. The championship games will take place March 12, March 13 and March 15.
Only one qualifying team per classification will advance to the PIAA playoffs this year.
Games will be played at the site of the higher seed through the semifinals in all classifications.
The WPIAL is contacting schools with the message that the league wants the state mandate to be enforced in regard to size of the crowds permitted to attend. All schools will be permitted to allow 10 percent of a gym’s capacity. In addition, the number of tickets available are required to be split between the home and visiting team.
Ticket prices for all games through the semifinal round are $7, with the championship games being set at $10. All tickets are general admission, with the title tilts set to be played at venues which have yet to be announced. Games will be permitted to be streamed, but schools hosting games will be required to pay a fee.
