The WPIAL came out swinging Monday.
New WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman held a press conference in response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s suggestion that fall sports be shut down this year.
“The WPIAL’s response to the governor’s comments is one of frustration, due to uncalculated, inconsistent and unfair approach to this guidance,” Scheuneman said.
Scheuneman spoke outside the district’s office in Green Tree.
Last week, Wolf was asked at a news conference his stance regarding fall sports being contested around the state. He delivered his stance in a firm way that covered about 30 seconds.
“The guidance is that we ought to avoid any congregate settings. And that means anything that brings people together is going to help that virus get us. We ought to do everything we can to defeat that virus. So, any time we get together, for any reason, that’s a problem. Because it makes it easier for that virus to spread. So, the guidance from us, the recommendation, is we don’t do any sports until Jan. 1,” Wolf said.
The PIAA board will reconvene Aug. 21.
“I think Amy did an excellent job with it,” New Castle athletic director Sam Flora said of Scheuneman’s comments at the press conference. “She’s fighting for our kids.
“She got right into the fire with all the stuff that is going on. She sounded like she’s been doing this a long a long time.”
New Castle Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio issued a statement Monday night regarding fall sports.
“We, as a district, are committed to the health and safety of our student-athletes, but recognize the social and emotional aspect of sports in the growth and well-being of our young people. For many of our student-athletes, athletics is the pathway to their future success.
“Unlike school, there is no virtual option for sports. The Governor, in conjunction with the CDC, Pennsylvania Department of Health and PIAA, have put in place guidelines for the safety of our student-athletes. The district has and will continue to implement those safety measures as well as any future guidance or mandates.
“On Aug. 21, the PIAA plans to report back to its member schools concerning fall sports. We, too, will reconvene at that time and discuss the future for our athletic teams. Until and unless the Governor, PIAA or WPIAL determine fall sports are canceled, the New Castle Area School District student-athletes will continue to prepare for the upcoming seasons.
“That said, any parent of a student-athlete that chooses to opt out of any sport may do so without penalty, including future participation.”
Ellwood City Lincoln athletic director Curt Agostinelli was in favor of Scheuneman’s stance with fall sports.
“I love it. They’re trying to get the kids out there, just like everybody else is,” Agostinelli said. “The governor kind of caught everybody off guard.
“We’ve done a lot of to work to stay healthy. All of the athletic directors have met and kept in contact with return to play policies. To be shut down without any rhyme or reason stings a little bit.”
The WPIAL taking a stand in this manner can only help teams take the field in the fall, according to Agostinelli.
“I think it’s going to be a positive,” he said. “I’ve been on the positive end of this thing the whole time and I’m not going to derail it now.
“I wouldn’t be shocked if they tell us no. I would probably venture a guess they are working out a plan to play spring football. At Ellwood, that would be very difficult because we don’t have turf. Plus, we still have that thing called the flu. When that thing starts happening in the winter, everyone will be panicking. How will we know the difference between the sniffles and the coronavirus?”
Football teams were slated to begin heat acclimation on Monday. That has been moved back to Aug. 24. The remaining fall sports are permitted to begin practicing on that date. The first play date for fall sports would be Aug. 27 for golf and girls tennis would open Aug. 31.
“The governor has got a million things going on,” Neshannock athletic director Bobby Burkes said. “He’s going to answer questions in a general way. I’m sure there’s so many issues going on and that detail (fall sports) in a conversation that’s back and forth probably doesn’t happen very often.
“He answers one question and people go running. I’m glad they’re trying to move forward. We’ll see what happens. I think a lot of coaches are doing the right thing.”
Noncontact fall sports that are competed by Lawrence County high schools are cross country, golf and girls tennis. Those sports could be played in the fall.
“Cross country and golf are safe sports. Tennis, too,” Shenango athletic director Jan Budai said. “You’re not trying to squeeze them in in the spring. It’s tough when you’re sharing athletes.
“I’m hoping those sports will get played for schools that offer those sports. But, then what do you with the middle school sports? Middle school football and middle school basketball are in the fall.”
College conferences are starting to postpone fall sports. The Mid-American Conference postponed fall sports on Saturday and the Mountain West Conference did so Monday.
“I know a lot of colleges are backing out,” Burkes said. “High school, you’re kind of limited. You only have so many years to play.
“I’d like to see us play. If it goes bad, you shut it down. I can see both sides of the story. A lot of kids were off playing baseball and softball over the summer, things like that. But that’s parents taking the kids to the game and that sort of thing. I think if they take the right precautions, hopefully it would work.”
Said Flora, “I’m hoping that we get a chance to play this fall. Naturally, you want to play football in the fall. But, give us something that you can play; some type of a hybrid method. Play some section games. Get in the WPIAL championships. It’s better than nothing.
“It would be terribly saddening by a lot of us to experience something we haven’t experienced in our lifetime. I love all sports. Football has been my passion. It would be terrible to not have football in the fall. We want to play. This is a nightmare for the ADs, too. We’re all experiencing it.”
Budai said he will continue to remain optimistic.
“There’s always that little bit of hope,” Budai said. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed and we’ll do what we need to do.
“We all have to be safe about it and just hope that something positive comes out of it.”
