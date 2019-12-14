Cotton Bowl is hardly a consolation prize

Sunday’s revelation that Penn State will play in the Dec. 28 Cotton Bowl elicited polarizing responses from Nittany Lion nation.
On one side, many fans on social media platforms welcomed the berth. Postseason football? A holiday trip to Dallas, Texas? New Year’s Six? To them, all was right in the college football world.
A contingent of supporters online, however, viewed the Cotton Bowl as a slap in the face and mere breadcrumbs. Those fans believed Penn State carved an impressive enough of a resume this year to deserve a trip to the Rose Bowl.
The Badgers finished the regular season ranked No. 8 by the College Football Playoff committee, while Penn State closed at No. 10.
Not long after the rankings were unveiled on Sunday, College Football Playoff committee chairman Rob Mullens explained that Wisconsin’s strong first-half showing in its Big Ten championship game loss to Ohio State did enough to justify ranking the Badgers so high.
Before I continue, I admit I was a little surprised the Rose Bowl selected three-loss Wisconsin over a Penn State team with just two losses to ranked opponents, one of which to the same team that beat Wisconsin two times That said, I don’t view the Cotton Bowl to be a consolation prize.
Earlier this week, I interviewed several Penn State fans at the Bryce Jordan Center and asked for their thoughts about the Cotton-Rose bowl situation. All three people I spoke with said while an early January trip to Southern California would have been preferred, they were thrilled to learn Penn State would play in its third New Year’s Six bowl in four seasons.
While the Cotton Bowl doesn’t have the years-long conference affiliation with the Big Ten as the Rose Bowl, it does boast a rich history. The first Cotton Bowl was played in 1937. In 2014, it was designated a New Year’s Six host site. It’s since hosted two College Football Playoff semifinals (2015 and 2018).
This year’s Cotton Bowl marks the first time since the 1975 season that Penn State will make an appearance. The Nittany Lions also played in the game in 1948 and 1974. There’s something to be said about returning to Dallas for the first time in 44 years.
There’s also something intriguing about drawing a new opponent in Memphis, which will play in its first Cotton Bowl. The Tigers are hardly a slouch. They’ve compiled a 12-1 record, they’re the American Athletic Conference champions and they’ll be competing with newly acquired passion under interim head coach Ryan Silverfield.
This season, 130 schools fielded teams at the FBS level. Just 12 of them will participate in New Year’s Six games. Four of those teams – Clemson, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma – will battle in the College Football Playoff.
Fans are supposed to be passionate. Fans are supposed to have expectations. Those things, after all, are what make it fun. However, it’s always good to have perspective.
In a couple of weeks, Penn State will play in the 84th edition of the Cotton Bowl Classic as part of a select few teams that will fill this year’s New Year Six roster. That alone should be cause for celebration.
