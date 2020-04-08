The Cornell and Vincentian Academy high school boys basketball teams battled it out throughout the regular season.
That continued into the WPIAL playoffs as well. The teams split the regular-season series. However, the Royals (22-5) topped the Raiders (20-7) in the third meeting for the WPIAL championship.
Cornell’s Isaiah Langston and Kaden DiVito as well as the Royals’ Angelo Reeves and Alex Griggs were first-team all-section selections. Will Taylor (Nazareth Prep) also was tabbed for the first team.
Vincentian Academy, the section champion, was ousted from the PIAA playoffs in the second round by Berlin Brothersvalley.
Cornell, which took second place in the league, is still alive in the PIAA playoffs should the postseason resume. The Raiders would square off against Bishop Carroll.
The Union boys compiled a 14-9 overall mark, advancing to the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs. The Scotties were eliminated from the postseason by Bishop Canevin in the WPIAL quarterfinals.
FIRST TEAM: Isaiah Langston, Cornell; Angelo Reeves, Vincentian Academy; Will Taylor, Nazareth Prep; Kaden DiVito, Cornell; Alex Griggs, Vincentian Academy.
