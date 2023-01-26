Thank you!
It’s a commonly used phrase, one that shows a debt of gratitude. Many times, it’s not used when it should be.
It can be said when someone opens a door for you, blesses you when you sneeze, or congratulates you on a great accomplishment.
If you didn’t say ‘thank you’ directed at the Cincinnati Bengals after the Bengals routed the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, please, do it now. A Bills win in the AFC Divisional round would not have been a good thing. And it’s not because this Patriots fan isn’t fond of the Bills.
The NFL was set to play the AFC championship game in Atlanta of all places if Kansas City and Buffalo was the matchup. It would have been at a neutral site because of the Bills’ canceled Monday night game against Cincinnati earlier in the season. The Jan. 2 Bills-Bengals game was canceled when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field.
Conference championship games in the NFL have no business being played on a neutral field. If it had reached that stage this year, it would be just a matter of time before it would be a yearly happening in the NFL.
Teams work too hard to earn a playoff spot, advance through the postseason, and eventually reach the conference championship game to play at a neutral site.
Pittsburgh Steelers fans will tell you it’s the Bengals, they were rooting for the Bills because they can’t root for Cincinnati. That’s garbage, and you know it. If rooting for Buffalo had meant avoiding a neutral site for the AFC championship, I would have done it. Granted, it wouldn’t have been fun pulling for the Bills.
Even the most diehard Steely McBeam fan should have enough common sense to know why they should have rooted for Cincinnati.
We will spell it out for all of the fans, McBeamers or not. Let’s say the year is 2024. Pittsburgh had a great regular season, finishing 13-4. Kenny Pickett leads the Steelers to the top seed in the conference.
Right behind Steely McBeam Nation is Kansas City with the No. 2 seed. Why not? The Chiefs have been to five consecutive AFC title tilts already. It’s not out of the question they will have a spot in that game.
Now, here’s why you should have been rooting for Cincinnati on Sunday. Imagine your Steelers squaring off against the Chiefs — or any other AFC team — on a neutral field for the right to go to the Super Bowl. They would probably play the game in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, home of the Rams and Chargers. A dome stadium, at that, when we’re talking about two outdoor teams.
I can just hear the fans now. “You mean it’s not going to be Acrisure Stadium? What? That’s a terrible decision.” Indeed. No home game for your team, that you worked so hard to get. And you were fine with it in 2022, rooting for Buffalo. Do you remember when YOU rooted for Buffalo? I do. Now look what you get, a neutral site AFC championship game. All because YOU didn’t root for Cincinnati in the divisional round, and thank them when they sent the Bills packing.
Never mind the fact that a fan base might travel well, or have fans sprinkled all over the country. Home is home. You should want the conference championship game in your team’s venue. Hence the phrase ‘home-field advantage'. It’s what a team works all season for.
Having the Super Bowl on a neutral field is fine. Taking away the opportunity to host a conference championship game is insane.
I don’t know how the NFL landed on Atlanta for a neutral site if the matchup ended up as Buffalo vs. Kansas City. Let’s see: Buffalo is an outdoor team and Kansas City is an outdoor team. And both teams are AFC teams. So, let’s have it INDOORS in an NFC venue. Make sense? Of course not. It’s Roger Goodell, it’s not supposed to.
Remember Jan. 22, 2023, as an important date in pro football history. The Cincinnati Bengals did us fans a favor.
Thank you, Cincinnati. No, really, THANK YOU!
(Poniewasz is the sports editor at the New Castle News. Email him at rponiewasz.com)
