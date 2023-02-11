Super Bowl Sunday.
It’s every football fan’s favorite day. If it’s not, that fan should check his or her priorities.
The day has it all. Several hours of pre-game hype. Football. and thankfully, plenty of gambling for everyone.
Sure, there are parties and get-togethers. But, this is football. Real fans can’t be bothered with get-togethers, and people flapping their gums while fans are trying to watching the game.
Did you see who got divorced? I don’t care.
Did you hear this girlfriend broke up with that boyfriend? I don’t care.
Did you hear the neighbors bought a new car? I don’t care.
Super Bowl Sunday is meant to be enjoyed in peace and quiet. Where we can watch the game, and check our betting tickets if need be.
There is more to bet on the Super Bowl than just a side, or total. You can bet the ridiculous things of will the coin toss land heads, or tails. What will be the first song cranked out by the halftime act. and what color Gatorade will be dumped on the winning coach.
The coin toss is pointless to me. I don’t care about halftime, I mute it and review tickets. and who cares what color the Gatorade is? Those three props alone spell pure degenerate gambler.
There are some great ones out there and the list continues to grow each year. Pretty soon, the catalog of props at a casino will resemble a telephone book.
My favorite prop that I live for each year is on a 28-4 heater. Betting the ‘no’ on the opening kickoff to result in a touchback. Last year, the Bengals won the toss — the Rams called tails and it came up heads, if you’re keeping score.
Here you go, instant gratification. ‘No’ on the opening kickoff touchback. The Bengals’ Evan McPherson kicked it off last year and the Rams’ Brandon Powell was deep to receive. Powell waved off the kick resulting in a touchback. By rights, it should have been returned, landing about five yards back. Otherwise, we are talking about the ‘no’ on the Super Bowl’s opening kickoff being on a 29-3 run.
Bet the ‘no’. Kickers have to use the ‘K’ ball, kicking ball. The ‘K’ ball is a special ball used only for kicks — punts, field goals, extra points, kickoffs. You get it.
Generally, returners want that brief moment of fame running with the ball. It opened at +170. The juice likely has got away from you. But, bet it with confidence. I enjoy this prop. You’ll either be sitting pretty before the first snap or in a hole you’re trying to climb out of like I was last year. I took the ‘no’ on this prop. Thankfully last year Odell Beckham Jr. scored the game’s first touchdown and bailed me out of that early hole.
I have the Philadelphia Eagles to win the time of possession battle, at -155. I think the Eagles will pound the ball a good bit, chew clock and keep Kansas City’s potent attack on the sideline as much as possible.
You have to put the time in when betting on sports. It doesn’t matter if you’re betting sides, totals or props. Another prop I like is the under on total sacks by both teams, under 5 1/2 at -145. Philadelphia has a good defense and who knows how healthy Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is. That’s why I like under this total. He will throw short and throw quick. Philadelphia will likely run more than it throws, probably by a good bit. I like this prop under.
Keeping with the studying theme, you can get props on individual defensive players. Most people play season-long fantasy football. However, virtually all of those people play lazy-man’s fantasy football — team defenses, not individual players. This is where it pays to know a little something about individual defensive players. We’re going to take Kansas City’s Juan Thornhill to go under his prop of 5 1/2 tackles + assists. Getting to six is not something that Thornhill, a safety, has done much of this year. He has reached six or more five times out of 18 total games. Who knows how much Philadelphia will throw if the team is winning, meaning likely less opportunities for Thornhill to be in on tackles. I like the under in this prop.
Here is one I really like. Philadelphia has a three-headed monster at running back. Boston Scott, Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell. Scott and Sanders don’t really contribute a whole lot in the receiving game for the Eagles. Ahhh, but Gainwell does. Gainwell has surpassed 11 or more receiving yards seven out of 19 times. Not the greatest ratio, but, I’m confident he goes over. I’m taking over 10 1/2 receiving yards.
I also like Gainwell for anytime touchdown, and you can also sprinkle a little on him for the game’s first touchdown. Fun fact for you: Gainwell rushed for 112 yards in the playoff win over the Giants. Why is that of note? He was the leading rusher that week in the entire playoff field. His prop to do so — 90-1. Imagine having a slice of that action. Even just for $10. You can get Gainwell at a good price to be the leading rusher in the Super Bowl. I don’t generally bet Super Bowl MVP, but, if you are, throw a few dollars down on Gainwell.
Among my other favorites: Philadelphia is a fast starting team. Take the Eagles minus a half point in the first quarter; take the ‘yes’ on will there be a missed extra point (+300); a fun prop to bet is will a missed kick hit an upright. Take the ‘yes’ at +450. Why not? We’re betting an extra point is missed. Maybe we’ll get a two-for, missed PAT and hit the upright on the same boot.
Everyone seems to be on the over. No matter who you listen to, what show you are watching or listening to, all the talk is on the over. I have been contrarian throughout the playoffs by taking under. Why stop now? I got the under on Friday (51) at -110. If the Eagles win, they will run a lot of clock, shorten the game, and limit the scoring along the way.
I think the Eagles win. But, I have at least two moneyline tickets on the Chiefs. Why? It’s hard to turn down plus money on the more experienced team and giving Andy Reid two weeks to prepare. On this one, I can’t lose. I think the Eagles win, but I have some light play on the Chiefs.
Good luck, everyone, and bet responsibly.
