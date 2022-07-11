Dear sports fans:
It is July, as I write this. Getting close to the middle of July, to be precise.
We are a few weeks removed from the conclusion of the 2021-2022 high school athletics campaign. And, we are still a few weeks out from officially opening practices for the 2022 fall high school sports season.
Luckily, we are in the midst of a great part of the sports season. The NBA and NHL drafts just completed. Baseball races are heating up. The USFL season, which was strong, just ended. NFL training camps will open soon.
There are plenty of sports to watch. Which gives us a wealth of things to be angered, intrigued and frustrated with.
MLB TRADE DEADLINE
The Major League Baseball trade deadline is fast approaching. It is scheduled for Aug. 2. As a Pittsburgh Pirates fan, I am in the extreme minority that loves the trade deadline.
Last July, the Buccos dealt Adam Frazier to San Diego. Frazier, a middle infielder, was playing well. Nobody wanted to see him go. But, the Pirates could finish last with Frazier, they can finish last without him. Deal him. Get something for him, because his contract is up at the end of the 2021 season. That was the logical thing to do.
Bingo. The Pirates made the call to trade him. But, who did they get for Frazier? Tucupita Marcano, Jack Suwinski and Michell Miliano. Marcano has played a little with the big-league Buccos this year. Have you heard of Suwinski? Let me jog your memory. Suwinski owns a three-homer game this year. Fourteen total home runs, and, OK, a less-than-stellar .206 batting average. Suwinski is just one home run behind Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez for most home runs by a rookie this year, in either league. Suwinski also is still 27-1 to win NL Rookie of the Year. He probably won’t win it, but there could be value there if you’re interested in putting down a few dollars on Suwinski.
We may not have heard anything about Suwinski if it weren’t for Bryan Reynolds being put on the COVID list earlier in the season. Suwinski was recalled from the minors to fill Reynolds’ shot and he took advantage of it.
As for Frazier? Well, he was hitting .215 in his last 544 big-league at-bats going into the weekend. I’m impressed. “But. But. But, we like him. He’s a fan favorite. We don’t want to see him go.” Wah. Wah. Wah. Shut up. Cry me a river. That’s a trade the Pirates got right. And most people probably don’t know Frazier got shipped to Seattle in the offseason.
So, you like Oneil Cruz, do ya? Sure you do. I do, too. What’s not to like about him? Cruz was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline in late July of 2017. The Pirates gave up lefthanded setup man Tony Watson. Another fan favorite. I was a Watson fan. But, remember, last place with him. Last place without him. He’s like anybody else. Expendable. Time to build for the future? You bet.
The question is: Do you want Cruz and his big potential? Or would you like to have Watson? Might I add, Watson retired in April. Again: Cruz? Or Watson?
See, you’re starting to come around already. Look at you embracing this trade stuff. You big softy. I knew you would say Cruz. In fact, his price as NL Rookie of the Year is now at +700. Earlier in the week it was +450. The value is gone. But, you could throw a few coins down on him in the hopes that Atlanta twirler Spencer Strider actually comes back to the pack. I got Cruz at 9-1 a while back, so I’m on board with Cruz.
Now for one that just pleases me to no end. Earlier, Reynolds was mentioned. In mid-January 2018, the Pirates traded some guy named Andrew McCutchen to San Francisco for Reynolds. And a throw-in Kyle Crick, who is forgettable, for sure, also was received by the Pirates.
McCutchen won an MVP and helped the Pirates get to the playoffs. I’m probably the lone fan that didn’t, and still doesn’t, care for him.
Who do you want on your team? You can pick just one (1). Is it Reynolds? Or is it McCutchen? Many people like Reynolds. I do. Many people probably still like McCutchen. Again, you get just one pick. Reynolds? Or McCutchen?
In 2018, McCutchen batted a combined .255 with San Francisco and the New York Yankees. In 2019, he hit .256 with Philadelphia. In 2020, he batted .253 with Philadelphia and backed that up with a dazzling .222 average with the Phillies. This year, he has landed with Milwaukee and he’s hitting .253.
Mercy, those are fantastic numbers. To me, that says what I’ve felt about him for years. He’s just a guy. Just. A. Guy. Way down from his MVP season, for sure. And he’s played for four teams since leaving Pittsburgh. Is he trying to catch up to Gaylord Perry’s playing-for-everybody career? Perry played for eight different franchises, so McCutchen has some work to do.
Reynolds is the right answer. And it’s not even close. It’s not even close. You read that right. It’s not even close.
Outfielder Nate McLouth was traded to Atlanta in early June of 2009. I remember covering a high school baseball playoff game not long after the trade and listening to the hatred people shared over the trade. McLouth was a fan favorite. Today, I would wager people either don’t even know who he is or forgot all about him. Funny how that goes.
Jeff Locke, Charlie Morton and Gorkys Hernandez were acquired in that trade with the Braves. Locke was adequate. Hernandez didn’t live up to his potential. And Morton was decent in Pittsburgh, much better elsewhere. Go figure. Another trade victory for the Buccos.
Trades can admittedly go the other direction, too. I hated the Austin Meadows and Tyler Glasnow for Chris Archer trade. Hated it then. Despise it even more now. I hated seeing Meadows doing well in Tampa, even Glasnow doing well. And Archer pitching like a bum in Pittsburgh. Glasnow would have done better in Pittsburgh with better coaching. The same will happen with Mitch Keller when he leaves the Pirates.
SIGH
That’s about all I can do when the Pirates use a position player to pitch in the ninth. No, it doesn’t frustrate me. But having to listen to Greg Brown bellyache about it for the rest of eternity enrages me.
They don’t want to overwork their bullpen. It’s common sense. The game is out of hand. Or does he figure it’s the old Bob Uecker line from the movie Major League? “Don’t worry, nobody’s listening anyway.” I don’t know what’s worse. Listening to him complain about a position player pitching, or hearing him say the first part of triple three times. I’m surprised he doesn’t call a home run a “home home home home run.” See how terrible that reads? That’s how terrible trip trip triple sounds. It’s true.
Another insufferable item from baseball: the nerdy stat figures.
Launch angle. Exit velocity. Spin rate. Circumference of the spheroid. The angle of rotation of the axis of the bat and ball. OK, those last two are made up. Or are they? The other stat items are so unnecessary that maybe those last two really are true.
When you watch a home run, you’re inundated with launch angle, exit velocity, among others. Who cares? And who cares? How far it traveled, fine, I’ll give you that one. I find it cool to know just how far it travels.
But when it comes to those other ridiculous nerd stats, I’ll call on another famous line from Major League when the fans were watching a home run early in the movie. A home run was socked by Yankees player Clu Haywood — who was played by former Pirates pitching coach Pete Vuckovich. One fan said too high. Another fan said not too high, too hard. Another fan said “Who gives a bleep? It’s gone.” Perfect. That’s the only answer needed with those stupid stats. “Who gives a bleep? It’s gone.” That’s all you need to know. It’s gone.
FORE
The British Open begins this week, early Thursday morning. It’s a great tournament to watch. Any golf tournament is great to watch, actually. I just hope we aren’t inundated with LIV Golf talk. From protestors, to golfers defecting, to payouts, it’s tiresome. Let’s just enjoy a great major tournament this week.
(Poniewasz is the New Castle News sports editor. Write him at rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com)
