Are you ready?
Of course you are, the whole town should be.
This week, the New Castle News will start running the spring sports all-stars coverage, as well as the boys and girls athletes of the year candidates. The coverage will culminate July 17 with the boys and girls athlete of the year stories.
The sports staff has been crunching numbers, evaluating talent and overseeing the accolades produced, to come up with our lists. It hasn’t been easy as there have been many great athletic performances, not just in the spring, but for the season as a whole.
On the diamond, local individuals made this another spring sports season to remember. Seven softball squads made the playoffs, while six baseball teams reached the postseason. Thirteen teams gave it a run at a district championship.
Two teams won WPIAL championships — Neshannock and Union in softball. The Lady Scots advanced on to compete for a softball state title, falling just short.
There were plenty of local standouts named to the county baseball and softball all-star teams. How many for each team? Stay tuned, as the softball all-stars open our coverage on Wednesday, followed by baseball on Thursday.
Going way back to the fall, area athletes gave us many memorable moments. It didn’t matter if it was football, volleyball, cross country, basketball, wrestling, baseball, softball or track and field, you name it. Local products excelled throughout the 2022-2023 season.
It was quite an impressive list of talent to evaluate for our athletes of the year candidates. Which also made the athlete of the year decision for the boys and girls far from easy.
Who made the list of candidates? Who will take home the athletes of the year award?
Stay tuned, kids. The awards will be released soon.
