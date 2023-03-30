Major League Baseball is finally back.
That’s the good news. And it generally ends there.
Thursday, teams hit the diamond for meaningful games and the game that we grew up loving has a different look.
In 1876, the National League was founded, and, in 1901, the American League followed.
The game of baseball has been a fantastic and unique product. There is one thing the sport and a casino have in common — no clock.
Hang on, this just in. There is now a pitch clock, which pitchers and batters must follow.
Coming from this purist, that’s ludicrous. And I will never change my stance on that, so don’t bother trying.
A clock has no business in baseball. That’s why the game was created without a clock.
How much time is left in the third inning? There’s only one out.
How much time until we get to the seventh-inning stretch? We’re in the fifth, several more outs to go.
How much time is left in the game? You need 27 outs, and sometimes beyond, if it goes extra innings. Don’t worry, we’ll get to the miscarriage of justice known as extra innings.
See the pattern here? There’s no clock.
Now, all of a sudden, people can’t sit still. They can’t appreciate the beauty of the game. A game created without a clock. Now, a game meant to function without a clock, revolves around when each play, or pitch, starts. That’s crazy.
I don’t care how long a game goes. That’s the beauty of the game. No clock, remember. Until the game was ruined by putting a clock in.
One aspect of the game that nobody is considering is the ramifications from the time saved.
Wait, what? Yes, I can hear you ‘clock’ people questioning it.
Say an average MLB game takes 3 hours, 30 minutes (just as an example) and the clock knocks it down to 2 hours, 50 minutes, that’s an average of 40 minutes saved. I know, you’re saying ‘hey, he can process math.’
Do you know what happens in those 40 minutes, or what doesn’t happen? Concession sales. That’s right, 40 minutes less of beer sales, hot dog sales, peanuts sales, pretzels sales, cotton candy sales. And the rest of the products.
Why is that a big deal? Simple. The money teams will lose in concession sales will be countered in price hikes. Yep, you better believe it. So, don’t complain when a $4 hot dog is eventually $5.75 (throwing prices out there). Or a $5 pop in a bathtub-size cup is now $8.50.
You heard it here first. While you may be getting the satisfaction of the clock and a minor win for you — good for you — people like me will get the last laugh when you are crying your eyes out about a price hike.
The addition of the clock is just one nonsensical item of today’s big-league baseball.
Most fans are in love with the banning of the shift. If you haven’t figured it out yet, I don’t fall into the ‘most fans’ category. Banning the shift is stupid.
Even former Major League pitchers are happy the shift is gone. I don’t understand that. You have an advantage of trying to get outs, which is a requirement when your team is in the field.
Baseball is a simple sport. The defense is required to get three outs to end an inning. The offense needs to avoid those three outs.
If a pitcher or the defense knows where a hitter generally hits the ball, why wouldn’t you defend it that way? Makes sense to me.
Nope, not allowed. You can’t shift. Again, that’s stupid.
Sure, I hear the argument of putting the ball in play. Constant action. But, the whole point is to get outs. And if you have a good idea where the ball will be hit, why not plan to defend it in such a manner?
That would be like taking out a brand of defense in every sport.
Hockey can’t pull the goaltender for an extra attacker. You’re trailing and need an advantage, too bad. You can’t pull the goaltender.
Football can’t play a prevent defense, or a zone, or blitz. Pick one, any of them. It doesn’t matter. You’re not allowed to have any edge that may help you.
Basketball teams can’t play any form of a zone defense. Boy, Jim Boeheim wouldn’t have lasted a week in coaching if that were the case.
If you want to advocate for banning the shift, I will advocate banning a specific type of defense in every sport. I’ll counter stupid logic with stupid logic.
When will we get extra innings back to the way it belongs? Putting a runner at second base in extra innings that made the last out is pure insanity.
“Yeah, Jones is at second base. No outs.”
“Great, how did he get on?”
“He flew out to end the last half inning.”
What is this, backyard wiffle ball? I don’t care how long a game takes. Let it end naturally. We have too much ‘hurry it up, hurry it up, hurry it up’ in a game that’s designed to be played without a time element. I even hate the rule in high school softball.
“It gets the game over with quicker.” Are you in a hurry?
If you have something to do, do it. Somewhere to be, go. But, don’t ruin our great game of baseball with your impatience. Let the teams finish things in the natural way it was meant to be.
Last week, Slippery Rock’s baseball team lost to Mercyhurst, 2-1. What’s so great about that game? It went 20 innings. No pitch clock. No backyard wiffle ball rules. No shift bans. Just a couple of teams playing baseball the way it was meant to be played until a team won it naturally. By the way, Mercyhurst’s site documents the game as going over five hours. To that, I salute both teams. Bravo!
HAVING SOME MLB FUN
Baseball is one of my favorite sports to put some dough on. I always enjoy throwing a little coin down on future bets.
Until the Pittsburgh Pirates show any signs of life, I will always bet their win total under. So far, I have under 64 1/2, 66 1/2 and 67 1/2 wins. I see under 68 1/2 is available, also. I will be sure to be on that one, too.
Sure, Pittsburgh signed players. I didn’t get excited for Andrew McCutchen when he was a Bucco the first time around, except on the day he got traded. I’m certainly not excited now. He might be a trade deadline casualty. So will Carlos Santana. And others will be on the move.
Take the under. Even if the over hits, you can jump in at the all-star break and make your money back when the adjusted win totals are sent out. I have done that the last few years and have either won both bets, or covered myself with the adjusted win total.
I will also take the Boston Red Sox over their win total of 78 1/2. I don’t like the Red Sox, but I’m sure they will surpass that total somehow.
Props are fun, also. Shop around, you can find ‘will a player get over 200 hits’. That has a long history of going over. And now that the fielders aren’t allowed to position themselves to possibly take away a hit, what’s to stop this from cashing? An injury is about all I can think of.
Enjoy the season, baseball fans. I’m sure I will get my money’s worth with my hatred for the game’s new look.
(Ron Poniewasz Jr. is the sports editor of the New Castle News. Email him at rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com.)
