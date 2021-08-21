Twenty years.
Make that 19 years, 10 months, and three weeks — to be precise.
That’s how long I was a member of Kayleen Cubbal’s sports staff. With her recent retirement, however, my tenure of working under Kayleen has come to an end.
Effective Monday, I became sports editor of The New Castle News. Still, Kayleen’s leadership, guidance, and direction will carry on through me in this new role.
When Kayleen told me a couple of weeks back that it was time for her to step away, I was speechless. Floored, in fact. It was the kind of news you don’t expect, and don’t want to hear. Kayleen worked at The News for 43 years, including serving as sports editor since 1992.
Sports, the New Castle News, and bringing a quality product to readers have been more than a job, or even a career, for Kayleen. They’ve been her calling, a passion that defined her life. I know the decision to step away was heartbreaking. For both of us.
I have been a sports writer for 30 years, starting fresh out of high school. Kayleen was my first, and only, boss as a full-timer in the industry. Dave Burcham was my first sports editor while working part-time at the Warren Tribune Chronicle.
In 2001, in my late 20s, I applied for a sportswriter’s job at The News. I had applied for the same job the year before but was passed over. I wasn’t ready.
Perhaps I wasn’t quite ready in 2001, either, but Kayleen took a chance on me. For that, I’m forever grateful. I have learned so much from her. Everybody has.
Many times in sports, when a coach steps down, the coachspeak line is, “He or she left the program better than they found it.” That line applies in some form to all of the sportswriters who worked for Kayleen. Whenever it was their time for a new endeavor, they moved on as better writers and reporters.
Why? Kayleen Cubbal.
On Sept. 3, I will celebrate 20 years with the New Castle News. It’s not the anniversary I envisioned. Not without Kayleen at her desk leading the way.
Another famous coachspeak line, which is thrown out when a star player graduates: “You don’t replace someone like (person’s name). They are a generational athlete, once-in-a-lifetime.” That’s Kayleen Cubbal. You don’t replace someone of her standards, her stature.
I have big shoes to fill; it’s a challenge I eagerly accept.
The New Castle News sports department will continue to bring Lawrence County readers excellent high school sports coverage. It’s our bread and butter. We will bring new ideas and coverage to readers as well.
And while Kayleen may have departed the New Castle News, I’m thankful she’s only a text message or phone call away.
(Ron Poniewasz Jr. is the New Castle News sports editor. Poniewasz can be contacted at (724) 654-6651, ext. 640; or by email at rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com)
