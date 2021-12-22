Every sports fan has a wishlist for Santa. Some are just longer than others.
Here is what I have sent to the North Pole.
Dear Santa,
It is a mere days from your visit and there are a lot of things I desire this year. I understand it may not be feasible to grant all of these wishes. But here’s hoping at least some of them will be delivered.
REVENGE OF THE NERDS
Hey, it was a great movie followed by at least one good sequel. But, we’re living in a time of stats nerds and analytics nerds. And it really needs to stop.
The nerds are prominent in sports such as baseball and football and it’s ruining the products.
In baseball, the nerds want to dictate when you bunt, or if you bunt. When you put the runners in motion or when to make pitching changes.
In football, analytics nerds run the show in many forms. Going for it on fourth down and passing up the field goal opportunity. Going for two when you should clearly kick the extra point.
Analytical nerdiness is the flavor of the month right now. Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley passed up field goal attempts three (3) times against Kansas City to go for it on fourth down. Yea, it didn’t work out well. He failed miserably all three times. And in the end, those missing points came back to bite the Chargers in the end in a 34-28 overtime loss. To make matters worse, Staley defended his actions and said he would do it again. Really? Apparently Staley truly does believe it’s better to give than to receive. Because he gave that game away.
Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh is in the same boat. Harbaugh has an all-pro and Pro Bowl kicker in Justin Tucker. Tucker is no hack. In fact, he’s the NFL’s most accurate placekicker at 90.9 percent. He is automatic with extra points as well.
Earlier this month, Baltimore let a lead slip away at Heinz Field against Pittsburgh. Not to worry, the Ravens went right down the field and scored a touchdown to get within 20-19 with 12 seconds left. Ok, no problem. Out comes Tucker, boot the ball through the up..... hey, wait a minute. The OFFENSE is out on the field? What? Yea, he goes for two and doesn’t make it. Epic fail. Analytics, ya know. It’s king.
The very next week against Cleveland, the Ravens fall behind the Browns 24-3. Which is a stunner. But here come the Ravens. You expected a rally and sure enough, they deliver. Trailing 24-9, Baltimore is in the end zone with 8:56 left in regulation. Out trots Tucker to cut the.... wait a minute. Again with this? Yep, let’s go for two. The two-point conversion attempt failed and so did Harbaugh. Knucklehead. He turned a two-score game into a two-score game. Congratulations. Kick the extra point, make it an eight-point game and get it to one score. Naturally the Ravens blew it. I’ll take analytics for the block. Not once, but twice.
If you fail once, try, try again. And for a third week in a row, Harbaugh had that chance to prove the pocket-protector wearing nerds know what they’re doing. With 42 seconds left, Baltimore rallies to get within 31-30 against Green Bay. Ok, here we go. Here comes Tucker for the extra ..... wait a minute. Again? He’s going for two again? As John McEnroe would say: “You can not be serious!”. Sure enough, he went for two. Pass to the right was incomplete and that’s three, count ‘em three, epic Harbaugh fails. You can’t say they were going for the win. Not with 42 seconds left and the Packers having one timeout left. They were going for the lead in hopes that Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t be able to drive the Packers down the field for a field goal.
Why have a kicker with the résumé like Tucker boasts? He’s not a hack. The Ravens should trade Tucker in the offseason for whatever they can get for him, if Harbaugh insists on being this aggressive. A draft pick. A position player. Even 24 empty beer cans would be of value for a player you don’t use properly. It would be more value than letting your Pro Bowl kicker watch the coach make a disaster out of things. Congratulations, Harbaugh, you’re coaching your team right out of the playoffs.
I don’t care how many injuries a team has. What the situation is for a team going for it on fourth down or going for two. Play it safe. Use overtime as your safety net. But, if you’re cool with losing in regulation as opposed to playing a few extra minutes with a puncher’s chance at a win, that’s on you and the analytical stats nerds.
PROTOCOLS
COVID continues to be a colossal problem. Every professional league has rules and protocols and so does collegiate levels. But can we follow them, please? Whatever is agreed upon, stick to them.
The Big Ten last year made a mandate each football team had to play a set number of league games to be eligible to play in the conference championship. Until Michigan canceled on Ohio State, leaving Ohio State short of that desired number. The Big Ten, channeling their inner backyard Wiffle ball ways, decided to make the rules up as they go and allow Ohio State to play in the conference championship game.
Fast forward to this year. Roger Goodell stated there would be no scheduling adjustments or anything of the kind. You play when you’re scheduled or forfeit. Until Baker Mayfield took a break long enough from filming his 157th commercial to cry about it and get the game against the Las Vegas Raiders pushed back.
Apparently we are playing backyard Wiffle ball rules everywhere. Make the rules up as you go. What are we doing here?
WHAT’S GOING ON HERE?
Sports have changed an awful lot over the years. They certainly aren’t the same from when I grew up.
Bowl games in particular were much more fun up until about eight years ago or so. Now we have players opting out for their future needs. I understand why they are doing it. That’s not the issue.
The issue is, when you support the look of a team all season and they qualify for a bowl game, that’s the team you want to get behind for the bowl game. and that’s never the case. It’s impossible to be even remotely interested to spend bucks on travel, lodging, tickets and the works for a game that a true star won’t play in.
If I were a Pitt fan or even season-ticket holder, and Kenny Pickett opted out, I would have absolutely zero interest in going to the game or likely even watching it. The Peach Bowl had two big stars going into it in Pickett and Kenneth Walker III, a running back for Michigan State. Both have opted out. So a bowl game that I was looking forward to watching and even gambling on, I now have zero interest in.
The best bowl games to watch now are from years gone by. When none of the players opted out. The teams had the same look in the bowl games as they did in the regular season. I understand the reasoning behind it. But I’ll never like it.
LOCAL FLAVOR
We have several quality boys and girls basketball teams competing this season. Here’s wishing for continued success or gradual improvement to all teams. It would be great to see these teams achieve ultimate success. Above all, let’s see COVID stay far, far away and not interfere with the season or cost them games along the way.
A UNIVERSAL WISH
Here’s wishing all of our readers a very safe and happy holiday season. Merry Christmas to all. Spend quality time with those you love. Cherish the time together, because life is short. And above all, be safe this holiday season.
