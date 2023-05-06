While the Pirates’ hot start simmered this week, by all accounts Andrew McCutchen as a player to be counted on is back.
It’s why fans, ushers and even Terry Grossetti were near tears when McCutchen made his triumphant return in a Pittsburgh uniform in his first home at-bat last month. Video of McCutchen walking to home plate and receiving a standing ovation from the PNC Park crowd has been viewed millions of times from the Pirates and MLB social media channels.
“It was probably one of the best moments of Cutch’s life,” said Grossetti, who trained the 2013 National League MVP again this winter and was in the home crowd that day against the Chicago White Sox. “It was damn–near one of the best moments of my life.”
While Grossetti admits he played just a “small, small, small, small” part in McCutchen’s performance so far this season, he saw first-hand the work he put in this winter. The two originally connected by having mutual friends and trained together last year. The two friends were training again this winter when a McCutchen coffee meeting with General Manager Ben Cherington turned into a one-year, $5 million contract to return to the club where he spent his first nine big-league seasons.
McCutchen, originally from Florida, made his debut in 2009 for the Pirates but was traded midway through the 2018 campaign. Despite stops in San Francisco, New York City, Philadelphia and Milwaukee, he kept his western Pennsylvania roots — which is why he was working out at Grossetti Performance alongside high school athletes and weekend warriors at the Shenango Township complex.
“He’s pretty much back to full swing,” Grossetti said. “Last year, his numbers in terms of data and power and even this year are very similar to his peak in the Pirate heyday. He’s really hitting on all cylinders. He’s as strong as he’s been and as fast as he’s been. Just because he’s getting older, those numbers haven’t declined much.”
Grossetti’s workouts were more on efficiency than power and heavy weights. The focus was on fast-twitch exercises, generating force and swinging the bat hard and efficiently. When training at Grossetti Performance, McCutchen was outperforming some of the 21-year-old college football players preparing for the NFL Draft.
While the Pirates have cooled this week with a three-game sweep to the hands of Tampa Bay — baseball’s best team — and a loss Friday to Toronto, McCutchen is back as a vital part of the offense as a designated hitter and occasional outfielder. In April, he hit five home runs and drove in 13 runs.
“He’s batted third every single game he’s played,” Grossetti said. “He’s provided an intricate role in the dugout and (for) all the young guys.”
Maybe more important, McCutchen is contributing on the field and as a veteran in the clubhouse for one of the youngest teams in the league. Only journeyman starter Rich Hill (43) and first baseman Carlos Santana (37) are older than the 36-year-old McCutchen.
“He’s a great guy,” Grossetti said. “Everything the fans say about him is true. He’s a standup guy and I’m very lucky to train him and consider him a friend.”
Expecting McCutchen to perform back at his peak form when he was an MVP frontrunner likely is misguided. With a young team, the lowest of expectations and expanded playoffs it’s enough to let long-suffering Pirates fans dream of meaningful fall baseball for the first time in eight years.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com and follow him on Twitter at @petersirianni.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.