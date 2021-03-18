Show me your leaders and I’ll show you your team.
I’ve always believed that there is nothing more important on a high school team than senior leadership.
When I’m evaluating a team, I don’t always need to see the entire squad to determine if the team has championship pedigree. Just let me see your senior leaders and it will tell me all I need to know about your team.
Senior leadership is never more important than it is in championship games.
And so it was on Saturday night at North Allegheny High School when senior leaders Sheldon Cox and Donny Cade led the New Castle Red Hurricane to a 61-45 victory over Chartiers Valley to win the WPIAL 5A championship.
It’s the Hurricane’s seventh title under head coach Ralph Blundo and the 14th for the school. With the championship, New Castle passed Farrell for the most titles in WPIAL history.
Cox scored a game-high 24 points, with 18 of those points coming in the second half and nine in the fourth quarter that the ‘Canes entered with a four-point lead.
Cox finished the game with two thunderous dunks to punctuate the victory. He also added 10 rebounds to complete his double-double performance.
All Cade did was pull down 15 rebounds, with eight of those boards coming in the fourth quarter when every rebound opportunity was a test of your manhood. Seven of his game-high 15 rebounds came on the offensive glass to provide second-chance scoring opportunities for his team.
Cade only scored four points. But those four came in the fourth quarter when the Colts were making a frantic comeback and had cut the 17-point Hurricane lead down to four.
Junior Michael Wells was once again a double-double machine with 13 points and 11 rebounds. He opened the game for the ‘Canes hitting two 3-point field goals and taking two charges on the defensive end of the floor. The junior forward once again proved that there is no moment in the game that is too big for him.
Senior Brayden Reynolds scored a game-high 22 points for the Colts. But that was half of his point total that he put up against the ‘Canes at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House when the senior scored 42 in a Colts victory. In this game, Reynolds was 7 of 25 from the field due in large part to the defensive effort of junior Michael Graham, who was given the defensive assignment of guarding the WPIAL’s fifth-leading scorer.
Graham chested up with Reynolds all night until fouling out of the game in the waning moments. Graham was relentless in his defensive effort, often times face-guarding Reynolds after he had given up the ball so as not to let him get it back. Due in large part to Graham’s defensive effort, the Colts were held to their lowest point total of the season.
Offensively, Graham scored nine points and handed out four assists. To quote New York Yankees ex-star Reggie Jackson, Graham was the “straw that stirred the drink” for the Hurricane offense on Saturday night.
To complete the balanced scoring attack the ever-dangerous Isaiah Boice added 11 points for the Canes.
Before the game, the first item on Coach Blundo’s message board was that he wanted “unmatched focus, effort and toughness.”
It’s been said that the lead dogs determine the speed of the sled. Coach Blundo got what he wanted on Saturday from his lead dogs — unmatched focus, effort and toughness. As a result, seniors Sheldon Cox and Donny Cade led the Hurricane sled to its 14th WPIAL title.
It was a great night to be a Red Hurricane.
(Larry Kelly is a partner in the law firm of Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly & George, www.lgkg.com, a former sportswriter at The News and a member of the Gridiron and Tipoff shows hosted by The News).
