He blamed himself.
The seven-time WPIAL championship coach and 2014 state champion blamed himself for New Castle’s 61-52 loss Saturday at the Petersen Events Center.
“I let you down. I should have done more offensively to create better shots for you,” Ralph Blundo told his team in a quiet locker room after the game.
Blundo reiterated that thought in the news conference before reporters later.
“Maybe I pressed better buttons,” Blundo said of the 67-53 victory against Central Catholic on Feb. 3. “But I didn’t do it in this game. There’s definitely a lot of self-inflection here on why we were not better offensively.”
Blundo expects a lot from his players. They are asked to give every ounce of their being to the program. Red Hurricane basketball isn’t for everybody.
But after being on his staff for 12 years, I can tell you that he expects more from himself. Each year, he exhaustively spends himself in giving his team a chance to be the best they can be.
During the season after spending eight hours at work, he spends another eight hours breaking down film of his opponent, his team and practicing. It’s an exhausting four months that begins in December and ends at the end of March. That doesn’t include the time spent in the summer and fall getting ready to play a season.
For the past 12 years, championship basketball has been the rule and not the exception at Ne-Ca-Hi. The Red Hurricane has become the gold standard for WPIAL basketball. This was confirmed by Central Catholic coach Brian Urso when he said, “New Castle is the standard of excellence in basketball. I have a lot of respect for coach Blundo and what he does and how he gets his guys to truly battle.”
New Castle did indeed battle on Saturday. They were warriors to the end.
Jonathan Anderson finished the game with 22 points and was still fighting his way to the hoop through a gauntlet of Viking defenders up until the final horn.
Da’Jaun Young finished with 14 points, notwithstanding the fact that he was giving away up to seven inches in height for most of the game.
Isaiah Boice, who’s hit as many big shots for the Red Hurricane as any player to have worn the uniform, finished the game with seven points and never left the floor.
Nick Wallace, who is perhaps the heartbeat of his team, was charged with the responsibly of guarding 6-foot-5 Cole Sullivan and he never backed up an inch the entire game.
Ralphie Blundo, only a sophomore, hit a big 3 to help New Castle to overcome a four-point halftime deficit and take a 34-33 lead — its only lead of the second half.
In the end, the Red Hurricane had no answer for 6-foot-3 senior guard Dante DePante, who finished the game with 29 points. His size was just too much for the New Castle guards who were giving away five to seven inches.
I’ve always said that a team will take on the personality of its coach.
The Red Hurricane players are smart, tough and demanding of themselves because their coach is smart, tough and demanding of himself.
So demanding of himself, that he felt the need take the blame for the runner-up finish on Saturday.
No. This one is not on you, Coach Blundo.
Central was just a little better on Saturday.
If we get another shot at them — I’m betting on you and your team.
(Larry Kelly is a partner at the law firm of Luxenburg, Garbett, Kelly and George. He is a former New Castle News sports writer, New Castle basketball assistant coach and co-hosts the award-winning Gridiron Show and Tipoff Show podcasts with sports editor Ron Poniewasz. Jr.)
