What do you call a team that had a perfect 10-0 record?
What do you call a team that outscored its opponents 316-36; that averaged 31.6 points per game while giving up 3.6 points per game?
What do you call a team that shut out seven of its 10 opponents and had eight NCAA Division I scholarship players?
You call that team the greatest of all time.
I know that it’s debatable; especially when you’re talking about a high school that has over 700 football wins attached to its storied tradition.
But in my opinion, the 1970 edition of the New Castle High School Red Hurricane is the greatest football team in school history and maybe, as suggested by the Tribune-Review in 2012, one of the greatest in the history of the WPIAL.
This is the 50th anniversary of the 1970 team. The senior players on that team were part of the 1971 graduating class at Ne-Ca-Hi. The ‘71 class was my graduating class and so I got to watch that greatness first hand.
I knew the players personally and many of the players were my teammates in other sports through the years. This was a special group.
The Red Hurricane fielded great teams in ‘67, ‘73, ‘75 and ‘98. Those teams were WPIAL champions. However, only the ‘67 and ‘70 teams were undefeated and untied.
Even though the ‘70 team did not get to compete for the WPIAL championship because of an antiquated playoff formula called the Gardner Points System, no team before or after was as dominant as the ‘70 Red Hurricane.
The Hurricane not only played in the WPIAL’s largest division, it also played in the WPIAL’s toughest conference at that time.
The Midwestern Athletic Conference of 1970 included Sharon, Farrell, Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Hopewell and Butler.
These were hardscrabble towns with tough kids and long traditions of athletic excellence. Not only did the Hurricane run through their competition, they dominated it.
Only one game all season wasn’t over by halftime. A 7-0 victory over a Hopewell team, that included a player named Tony Dorsett. The only reason that game was close is that it was played on a rain-drenched field more suited for mud wrestling than football.
When New Castle played a 9-0 Butler team, coached by the legendary Art Bernardi, on the season’s penultimate Friday at Butler, the Hurricane won 27-0.
The ‘70 edition of the Hurricane was lead by quarterback Chuck Fiorante. Fiorante, who died in 2016, passed for a then school record of 1,412 yards. Fiorante was first-team all-state and was selected to the Parade All-America team.
He was the starting quarterback in Pennsylvania’s Big 33 game when the game included the best 33 players in the state.
Fiorante continued his football career at West Virginia University that was coached by College Football Hall of Famer Bobby Bowden at that time.
In addition to Fiorante, tight end/defensive end Reynold Stoner also played in the Big 33 game and earned all-state accolades. Stoner continued his career at the University of Pittsburgh, where he received All-East recognition as an offensive lineman.
Wide receiver Donald Lewis and guard/linebacker Sam Campoli also received All-State recognition. Lewis was part of Slippery Rock University’s three consecutive Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships in 72-73-74 while Campoli played at the University of Miami.
The captains of the ‘70 team Anthony “Monk” Laurenza and Tom Tony were unanimous first team All-MAC selections. Laurenza, an offensive and defensive tackle, continued his career at the University of Miami while Tony, a linebacker, fullback and kicker played at Wake Forest University.
The running game was jettisoned by junior Jesse Moss, who averaged 9.0 yards per carry for the season behind an offensive line that included Laurenza, Campoli, Stoner, center Kevin Palladino, guard Jimmy “Bucky” Tuminello and tackle Frank Makarevich. Makarevich also played football for the Miami Hurricanes while Moss continued his career at Colorado State.
Scat backs Denny Flora and David Hasson also added to the ground attack and were instrumental as receivers in the passing game.
The team had 13 starters while seven played both ways. The defense that allowed 3.6 points per game not only included some of the players mentioned above but also included defensive lineman Ruben Knight, cornerback Ron James and safeties Gary Schooley and George Mariacher. That defense not only tackled you, but it often times knocked the opponents out of the game. As stated by Tony in a previous interview, “We were as good a tackling team as you’ve ever seen. When one of our guys got a piece of you, you were going down!”
The team includes eight players who were inducted into the Lawrence County Historical Society Sports Hall of Fame. Those players include, Fiorante, Laurenza, Moss, Makarevich, Tony, Stoner, Campoli and Schooley, who played football at Wake Forest University.
Schooley later became the head coach of the Red Hurricane and won the WPIAL AAAA Championship in 1998.
Of course, Lindy Lauro coached the ‘70 team. Lauro, who died in 2012, won more than 200 games at New Castle. He was inducted into the Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame as well as the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Hall and the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall.
In 2018 the ‘70 team received the Ellis Hoffman Team Award. The honor is awarded annually by the Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame to a team that has set itself apart from all the other great teams that have competed in Lawrence County.
As back-up quarterback Jerry Lauro said when he received the award on behalf of his teammates that day, “There have been other great teams from our County, but nothing compares to the dominance of the 1970 Red Hurricane.”
He’s right.
In law we call it “res ipsa loquitur” — translated it means — “The record speaks for itself.”
(Larry Kelly is a partner in the law firm of Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly & George, www.lgkg.com, and a former sportswriter at The News).
