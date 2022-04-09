We have transitioned from winter to spring…at least if you’re counting sports around Lawrence County. I’m back to pick out the odds and ends of spring sports.
Odds and ends?
That sounds like a podcast my editor, Peter Sirianni, forces me to film under duress (insert shameless plug here).
I digress, here are the odds and ends in spring sports I picked apart for Lawrence County as of lately.
ODDS
Baseball season. She’s in full swing (no pun intended) and to quote the title of a famous Ray Charles single, ‘Hallelujah, I Love Her So.’
But as the spring sports flourish, I was subjugated to déjà vu during the opening week.
I had strange flashbacks of driving to Blackhawk High to cover the Lady Lancers and Shenango in the PIAA Class 2A basketball quarterfinals after hearing that Neshannock and Shenango’s baseball teams were opening the season with a doubleheader at Slippery Rock University.
These two baseball teams had to pay to be hosted with a probability of a lackluster and shallow Lawrence County crowd. Why?
I’m fishing here people. Why couldn’t this be avoided to have relatives, friends and fans not trek away from the county these teams play in?
It’s an odd case. I still think the solution is communication or a coalition of athletic directors, coaches and administrative staff who have a solid base to work things out and work Lawrence County sporting events to end up at the end of the day in Lawrence County.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Don’t shoot the visionary.
ENDS
I’m trying to get to the end of this odd argument…I mean the real meat and potatoes.
Why was Neshannock or Shenango such foul fields to participate on for an opening week doubleheader?
Neshannock has a nice turf baseball field so there’s no real issue weather pending there. Wouldn’t it be cheaper for both teams?
Is there some superstitions about opening day I’m missing? Unless it has to do with some weird mojo fixation about certain sites hosting, I’m at a loss.
Someone has got to know the reason for this odd blunder. If you do know the solution to this drop me a line and write me at cpattison@ncnewsonline.com
