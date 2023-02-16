I’ll be honest with you, folks. The last time I was at the Petersen Events Center was Nov. 5 and it obviously wasn’t for a WPIAL basketball championship game.
I was seated high in the rafters after reuniting with an old college friend of mine simply known as “Sunshine." We listened to Billy Strings play bluegrass for about two-and-a-half hours.
“Down there,” I said to Sunshine, pointing to a restricted seating area. “That’s where they put us for the basketball championships. I thought it was pretty far up there, but this is insane. I feel like I’m on a cliff and could fall off this far up at any minute.”
Now, with the pairings for the WPIAL playoffs announced it seems like the odds are stacked in my favor to end up back at the Petersen Events Center with all the contenders from Lawrence County. I’ll probably end up with the “Highway Hypnosis” Strings sang about last time I was at the Petersen Events Center.
“News travels fast my friend but I keep travelin’ faster, angels they watch over me to keep me from disaster. Gone like the wind though I’ll see your face again. Passin’ through your town before you know...”
Let’s get into some of the big-time contenders who might make me hit the highways and crazy city traffic for a shot at gold.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: WPIAL 3A
Let’s get this out of the way first. It’s a doozy to wrap your brain around.
The Laurel High, Neshannock and Mohawk girls grabbed the second, third and 11th seeds, respectively. Not only that, but they’re all on the same side of the WPIAL 3A playoff bracket.
It seems askew, but, at the same time, not surprising the WPIAL would set it up that way given their past history of playoff pairings.
If anything, we’re bound to see one kind of rematch with Laurel and Neshannock or Laurel and Mohawk again in the semifinals. Laurel and Neshannock shared the Section 1-3A championship.
The real question is where will that venue be held?
Last year’s PIAA Class 2A champions, Neshannock, are set to host 14th-seeded Charleroi, Laurel will host 15th-seeded Burrell and Mohawk will battle sixth-seeded Apollo-Ridge in an away game on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL: WPIAL 3A
Since we’re on the subject of brackets and 3A playoffs, let’s talk about the Lawrence County boys basketball teams in 3A.
In an odd turn of events, Mohawk was announced as the four seed while Section 1-3A rival Neshannock was given the No. 2 seed. These co-section champs aren’t on the same side of the bracket like the girls in 3A, but that makes it a bit more interesting.
Who wouldn’t love to see a Lawrence County Round III game rolled into the WPIAL championship?
The Warriors have to come out to play against 13th-seeded Derry. The Lancers are up against 15th-seeded Keystone Oaks. Both games are scheduled for Feb. 22.
LADY ‘CATS ON THE HUNT FOR HISTORIC GOLD
The Shenango girls basketball team has been on a roll this season and it’s definitely shown after being named the No. 1 Seed in the WPIAL 2A playoffs.
A good majority of the team also competed in volleyball this season and they were able to make it to the big dance, but came up short against Freeport. I’m sure that only lit a fire to return to WPIAL championship action for the Lady ‘Cats.
Shenango’s Kylee Rubin has been making history, too. The senior recorded over 1,000 career points in basketball and 1,000 kills in volleyball. (I’m no Lawrence County sports historian but I think that’s something pretty rare. Let me know if anyone else has accomplished this feat at cpattison@ncnewsonline.com)
Shenango’s girls team made history by becoming WPIAL 1-2A section champs for the first time since 1986. I don’t think they’re done making history quite yet.
The Lady ‘Cats will host Carmichaels (No. 16) on Friday.
UNION DUES
Union’s boys and girls basketball teams won’t have to worry about hitting the highways and byways for a while due to a bye week. The Lady Scots grabbed the No. 1 seed in the WPIAL 1A playoff pairings and the boys took the second seed.
The boys team will host either seventh-seeded Aquinas Academy or 10th-seeded Jefferson-Morgan on Feb. 22, while the girls team will host either West Greene (No. 8) or Leechburg (No. 9) the next day.
The Union boys are no strangers to the Petersen Events Center since they punched a ticket to the big dance last season, but came up short against Bishop Canevin, 58-45.
Bishop Canevin must have it out for Union because its girls team was able to knock off the Lady Scots last season in the WPIAL 1A semifinals, 49-43.
A majority of Union’s boys didn’t get to practice on the hardwood until the football season was over at the PIAA Class 1A championship. Prior to that, the football team did squash Bishop Canevin at the WPIAL 1A championship in impressive fashion, 26-0.
Maybe that’s a good omen of things to come.
RED HURRICANE EN ROUTE
If there’s any Lawrence County team that is a big-time contender for making me follow the white lines all the way to the Petersen Events Center — it’s going to be the New Castle boys basketball team.
After taking WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A silver last season and being bumped up to Class 6A, it seemed like it was just business as usual at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House. The ‘Canes, in their first season of 6A, claimed a section championship, took the No. 1 seed and have their sights fixed on the Petersen Events Center now.
If any team’s no stranger to the big dance from Lawrence County it has to be New Castle. The team has the record for holding the most WPIAL championship titles at 14. That collection of gold spans from 2021 all the way back to 1927.
New Castle gets a bye week and will host eighth-seeded Norwin on Feb. 24.
