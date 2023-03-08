My GPS took me up Robinson Street in Pittsburgh.
I almost got turned around on Allequippa Street before getting my bearings and realizing I needed to head south on Darragh Street and turn into the event parking for the WPIAL basketball championships on Terrace Street.
It was WPIAL basketball championship time, folks, and I was assigned to cover the Union High boys and Shenango girls basketball teams competing on Thursday and the Union girls on Saturday.
Then, I had déjà vu.
Just like driving my Chevy Silverado into Acrisure Stadium’s event parking back in November to see the Scotties compete in a WPIAL Class 1A football championship, the man running the event parking looked at my vanity plate that read, “Dead Head,” and before handing him money he simply said, “Sugar Magnolia. ‘72. I started following them ever since.”
“What is it with me and people running event parking for WPIAL championships that love the Grateful Dead?” I thought to myself, but, what I said to the man was, “Yuhp. God bless, brother.”
He replied with a friendly, “Park wherever you want,” and I was on my way to see the first two rounds of WPIAL championships with Lawrence County teams in it unfold. Of course, I started to think ... what Grateful Dead song got me to be such a die-hard fan like the fella running the event parking?
Oddly enough, my favorite Dead song, “New Speedway Boogie,” correlates a lot with what went ended up going down for the three games I covered. There’s no spoilers here, folks...
The Lady Scots and Lady Wildcats made history and won gold for the first time in their programs’ history. The Union boys, however, suffered another heartbreaker.
“Now I don’t know, but I’ve been told, ‘It’s hard to run with the weight of gold.’ Other hand, I’ve heard it said, ‘It’s just as hard with the weight of lead.’”
ENDS: I SPENT A LITTLE TIME ON THE MOUNTAIN
The comparisons between the only two teams from Lawrence County that walked away with gold, the Shenango and Union girls, at the Petersen Events Center were oddly similar when you get down to the end of the game.
Both teams made history, both teams ended up getting their comeuppance in the fourth quarter and both teams got an opposing player fouled out in said quarter.
For the first time in both programs’ history, the Lady Wildcats and Lady Scots exited the Pete with WPIAL gold.
“Who can deny? Who can deny? It’s not just a change in style. One step done, another begun and I wonder how many miles? I spent a little time on the mountain. Spent a little time on the hill.”
The differences start with a tug of war for a lead from Union and their WPIAL Section 1-1A rival and opponent, Aquinas Academy, for the first three quarters. The Lady Scots took a two-point lead in the first quarter, trailed by one at halftime and were tied at 29 entering the fourth quarter.
After Aquinas Academy’s Emily Fisher fouled out, Union’s Zoe Lepri came alive in the fourth quarter to supply eight of her 10 points in that game and secure a pull away victory for her team.
Shenango trailed its section rival Freedom in the WPIAL Class 2A championship for the first three quarters by one point and one point only. Freedom’s Julia Mohrbacher fouled out thanks to Shenango’s Kylee Rubin and it was off to the races for the Lady ‘Cats.
That wasn’t the only race Shenango was trying to finish. Shenango’s Emilee Fedrizzi was 12 points shy of hitting 1,000 career points entering the game and walked out with 1,001 points.
ODDS: ONE WAY OR ANOTHER
The first game I covered was mired by heartbreak and an issue that’s been discussed for a while now in the realm of WPIAL basketball. The Union Scotties came up short against Imani Christian Academy.
The Scotties trailed the Saints for the first and second quarter by just three points. Come the second half of the game, things went into Imani Christian’s favor.
Union coach Mark Stanley was displeased by the trash talking from a player who recently transferred to Imani Christian after being from Bishop Canevin, a last-year rival of Union’s at the WPIAL 1A championship contest, and let’s not forget the private school versus public school debate.
“You can’t overlook the lack, Jack, of any other highway to ride. It’s got no signs or dividing lines and very few rules to guide.”
The Scotties and coach Stanley may have left with silver, but they aren’t going to be mired by the little things in this life and sport we call basketball. (Even though Coach Stanley jokingly said he was a tad bit worried about his son Lucas Stanley, a sophomore, being recruited by Imani Christian Academy because he’s an excellent 3-point shooter.) That is not just class or basketball etiquette. That’s a championship mentality.
ODDS AND ENDS: 2/3
Whether it’s heartbreak or history...the WPIAL championships did not disappoint for Lawrence County. Five schools from here entered.
Although I didn’t cover all five games, it’s good to know I got to witness Lawrence County history in the making. As my late father’s, Robert Scott Pattison, favorite song by Meat Loaf goes, "Two out of three ain’t bad.”
