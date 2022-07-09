I was gone, but not for long.
I was away on vacation celebrating the birth of America and the birth of myself too. I thought about some more odds and ends in Lawrence County sports after arriving back to New Castle.
July is just beginning but things happen in a flash nowadays and soon it will be football season.
ODDS: THE COACHING ALIGNMENT
There must have been a secret Mercury in retrograde alignment in the universe for coaching in Lawrence County this year. A lot of resignations and a lot of replacements were bound.
The first one I recall in my time as a sports reporter for New Castle News was the impromptu resignation of Laurel High girls basketball coach Matthew Stebbins on January 10.
Then came Joe Cowart’s resignation from the head coach position of the New Castle football team on January 25.
February was quiet.
Come March, Ellwood City Lincoln’s Steve Antuono submitted his resignation as the boys varsity basketball coach.
The replacements have now been made, the cards are dealt, the hands are now in play and mysteries are abound.
Who knows, maybe this will be (to steal some song lyrics from the Fifth Dimension) the “dawning of the age of Aquarius” for Lawrence County coaching.
ENDS: SETBACKS
Speaking of coaching replacements and changing of the tides. If any program has suffered a lot of setbacks throughout 2022, it would be the New Castle football program.
After the resignation of Cowart, the race to find a new head coach for the football program started and lasted a good while until swift deliberation were finally made to vote Stacy Robinson in early March.
The veteran football coach was then in transition from leaving as Union’s athletic director and football coach position to assembling a New Castle coaching staff, meeting his new team and a whole list of agenda items.
There’s another one of those odd coaching alignments. One football coach leaves and another one enters.
Then another setback, the renovation/addition of new turf to Taggart Stadium is still in progress. The field looks like a barren canvas with some remnant outlines of “NEW CASTLE” written in the end zone.
This brought up another question about the setbacks to the Red Hurricane. Where will the team practice while the turf is still being added?
Summer is a time for rest and renewal and maybe this is what the New Castle football team, coaching staff and field needs before we enter August.
