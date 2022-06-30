It’s summertime and the living’s easy.
As a new face of sports reporting at the New Castle News, I caught the tail end of the football season when I started in October. I saw history made at the PIAA basketball championships and witnessed the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in baseball and softball.
I’m going to get to some of the odds and ends of Lawrence County sports I witnessed throughout my first year of high school sports coverage up here.
BRINGING IT ALL BACK HOME
Covering the WPIAL 1A, 2A and 3A championships at the Washington Wild Things Park was a special couple of days for me. It seemed like an odd, full-circle event.
Let me give you a little background.
In 2016, I was scrambling to find a summer internship to amass some journalism credits at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. I was a kid from Washington and my father worked a second job at the park’s concession stands after working a whole shift at the Washington Hospital as a control maintenance engineer.
He was helping with finances while putting me through college. He was the one who found my internship in public relations for the Wild Things.
I would print out the lineups from both teams, help with the programs, bring in advertisers, put down stat sheets for the reporters and, not to mention, get free lunches double what the meal tickets for interns and reporters would get from my dad.
Driving back home to cover the WPIAL baseball championships, it felt full circle from where I wanted to be in 2016 to where I am now — covering a game in a press box.
I ran into fresh faces I met from Lawrence County in the crowd. I talked with a couple of security guards I’ve known since I was a 15-year old cashier at a grocery store in Washington.
The only thing missing was my father, who passed away in late July 2019. Seeing him, talking to him and hearing his voice (even seeing him working at the concession stand, giving me a double cheeseburger for free) would’ve been icing on the cake.
Oddly enough, I heard his voice echoing from my home’s back patio, a place we shared many afternoons, while writing the stories. In a way, it was an odd, bittersweet homecoming, but I wouldn’t trade it for most anything.
COVERING HISTORY
Coming full circle in your own personal history is one thing. Covering history in the making for Lawrence County was something entirely special.
The Neshannock High girls basketball team was the first girls basketball team in Lawrence County history to bring home a state title.
Luann Grybowski was at the helm of leading that team to victory. She was also the first coach in Lawrence County history to claim a WPIAL gold in girls basketball, doing so first at New Castle and then at Neshannock.
Six of those Neshannock girls who claimed state gold in basketball doubled down in the spring with another state title, this time in softball.
One state championship is a feat in its own regard, but winning two state titles in one year is something special. Those six girls who accomplished something amazing are Ali Giordano, Abby Measel, Hunter Newman, Aaralyn Nogay, Neleh Nogay and Gabby Quinn.
MUSIC: FOR EVERY OCCASION
Let me be honest with you, the reader — I’m a music freak. Not sure if you could tell by the “Summertime” track opening of this column.
In my span as a reporter for sports in Lawrence County, music has been very prevalent.
We started the creation of the Lawrence County Athletes of the Week playlists on Spotify to add another element to the student-athlete profiles. (Just search “New Castle News” on Spotify to find them.)
There have been previous WPIAL champions, like the Ellwood City Lincoln’s boys basketball team, who cherish a song enough to engrave it inside their championship rings and listen to it ritualistically every day at practice.
Neshannock’s baseball team used the “Tomahawk Chop” to emulate raucous opponents in the dugouts so the players at practice would be unfazed later down the line.
Neshannock even shaped some of their batters with walk-up songs.
Shenango High baseball coach Larry Kelly would try to get the early crowd to sing along to “My Girl” by the Temptations.
If you have sports without music, it will never work. Unless you like golf.
“We’ll Meet Again” by The Ink Spots is playing from my radio so I’ll have to bid you all adieu, for now.
