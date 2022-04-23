Hey there groovy readers, are your sports chakras out of balance? Do you have a gripping question about your favorite Lawrence County team or just random sports trivia that you want to shout into the cosmos and receive an answer back.
Now you can!
Cody W. Pattison, the New Castle News sports oracle, is here to answer your questions and respond to them on his odds and ends column. (Disclaimer: Pattison is not a sports psychic or regular psychic for that matter.)
Pattison uses mystic and ancient tools (definitely not Google) to align his third eye with your sports inquiries to find the cosmic answers you seek. Email your sports questions now to cpattison@ncnewsonline.com and our psychic will respond{em}.
Time capsules
The year for sports in 2022 has been great for Lawrence County, so far.
We’ve seen the first Lawrence County girls basketball team, Neshannock, take home PIAA gold, felt the heartbreak of the Red Hurricane on the hardwood in both WPIAL and PIAA championship games and we started to feel the normalcy of being in large crowds again.
The 2022 year isn’t over by any stretch but I think I have an odd idea on how to encapsulate it. Hear me out.
I think that if this season progresses into more gold and silver for Lawrence County teams there should be a collective time capsule. A Lawrence County Athletics time capsule.
Maybe even a decade marker time capsule. Who knows? New traditions are better than the same old baggage, right?
The fight of first names
I went down to Neshannock’s baseball field to cover a game between Laurel and South Side Beaver the other day and saw an odd confusion fill the Laurel dugout.
South Side Beaver’s pitcher went up to bat and they announced his name, Luke McCoy. I heard confusion and questions from the Laurel dugout because they too had a Luke McCoy.
Laurel’s McCoy was technically batting against himself. I wondered how often that happens in sports. Doppelgängers by name only actually competing against each other.
The chants began to start from the Spartans’ dugout, “The real one, the real one!”
Could all seven of the school districts in Lawrence County collectively bring up two baseball/softball teams? Not to make it too convoluted like exact names but first name vs. first name. John vs. John, Mark vs. Mark, Katie vs. Katie, you get the idea.
I’m no fundraising planner, or psychic for that matter, but it sounds like a good idea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.