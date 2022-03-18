On Tuesday afternoon, I ran into the New Castle News office to pick up my camera and begin my 20-mile trek to Beaver Falls.
I was on my way to cover the Neshannock High girls basketball team taking on section rival Shenango in a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal matchup.
I set my Spotify to Sam Cooke and, after making a turn on Galilee Road, “Bring It On Home to Me” came blaring through the speakers.
“If you ever change your mind. About leaving, leaving me behind...”
The King of Soul got me thinking. Why are the Shenango girls and the WPIAL Class 2A champions Neshannock, playing in Beaver County instead of Lawrence County?
Wouldn’t it be easier for people to drive to a location in Lawrence County? Wouldn’t that be the best option to put more people in the bleachers?
I know what you’re thinking as you read this: “Cody, there’re guidelines and parameters to host a PIAA playoff match.”
I know hosting it at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House was out of the question since the boys basketball team was on the road the same night as Neshannock and the Lady ‘Cats. I get it.
I know when the staff all has to travel there’s no real substitute for running the game — but still. There’s got to be a work around and I’m trying to figure it out.
What about an olive branch? I’m all for cooperation, a collective front, a solid base. I’m just fishing for ideas here, people. It shouldn’t be rocket surgery.
Another more safe-travel option would be Westminster College. I hear you and the Westminster administration already, “That’s a District 10 school, they/we only host District 10 schools.” What, money don’t spend?
Besides, I know how much we all are spending on gas.
Guidelines to host be damned. Yes, I’m punching up at the WPIAL and PIAA guidelines. I was at Blackhawk High School and I saw the size of the crowd.
How about we plan for something like this in the future? Remember that collective front? It could benefit all seven school districts.
“I know I laughed when you left. But now I know I only hurt myself...”
Let’s make a nuclear option for hosting Lawrence County teams in Lawrence County. Let’s be imaginative.
A neutral site for the future? What about an outside venue? What about both?
The odds and ends of it is this — there’s always a will and a way. Don’t shoot the visionary.
