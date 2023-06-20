The student-athletes at Union High have been keeping me busy and that’s not surprising considering the success the girls basketball and softball program has had this season. The Lady Scots have kept me hitting the highways and byways of this great commonwealth and June 16th marked the last long journey of the scholastic year.
The Lady Scots looked to take home PIAA gold No. 2 this year at Penn State University’s Beard Field. Let’s get into the odds and ends around the PIAA Class 1A championship, folks.
ENDS: THE BIG DANCE
June 9, 2022: The Union softball team’s bus pulls away from Slippery Rock University after succumbing to a 1-0 loss against Saegertown in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals. The Lady Scots have already completed their season goal of winning WPIAL gold for the first time in the program’s history.
As the bus slugs back toward Union Township, a new goal is made right then and there — The Lady Scots will make it to the PIAA championship and grab new hardware the program has never captured.
June 16, 2023: The Lady Scots have made good on their end goal of the season. They have arrived at the big dance.
The lone Lawrence County team to compete for PIAA gold is now right where they want to be. They’ve outlasted the entirety of Pennsylvania’s 1A classification and one more obstacle is in their way before they can reach the top of the mountain.
At 7 a.m., meetings are being held between PIAA officials and Union coach Doug Fisher awaits word if the game they fought to reach will be postponed to Saturday because of inclement weather...
ODDS: WEATHER PENDING
I opted for an early morning departure to the PIAA championship game between Union and Tri-Valley, but that was mired with weather issues.
Once I hit Interstate 376, PIAA social media had canceled all baseball games for the day but there was still no word on softball so I hunkered down in a Walmart parking lot determined to hit the highway again even if I didn’t hear something by 7:30 a.m. If it was cancelled I could swing back around and buy some groceries for a rare breakfast that I seldom get to enjoy.
I started up my Chevy and as soon as I was exiting the parking lot I got a text message from Union coach Doug Fisher that simply said, “Games on.” So, I hit the interstate again and put Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” a Lady Scots motto this season, on the radio and bolted to Penn State University.
Oddly enough, the Union and Tri-Valley championship was the only championship game scheduled for the day and even more odd was there was a looming threat of thunderstorms after one or two hours of start time and there wasn’t a drop of rain the whole time. Mother Nature must’ve favored seeing this game.
ODDS & ENDS: THE JOURNEY
“Buy the ticket, take the ride...”
By now we all know, and it’s no spoiler, that the Union softball team reached the big dance for the first time, but walked away with silver. It’s a sad way to end a day that started off oddly fixed to never begin.
They bought into not just their success as a team, but the whole school district’s success. They bought into that contagious thing called winning.
Buy the ticket.
The Lady Scots’ determination brought them all the way to the end goal in mind. The journey was filled with challenges, comebacks and experience that teams seldom see.
Take the ride.
The destination didn’t have the right outcome and one rough inning deflated momentum for the Lady Scots, but in loss, there is something more valuable than winning. That is the lesson loss brings.
I’m never driven by my successes. I’m driven by my failures, my mistakes, my insecurities, my, “What ifs?”
There’s no shame in having a tremendous season even if it wasn’t finished on a high note. Six players — Mia Preuhs, Bella Cameron, Chloe Confer, Olivia Benedict, Maddie Settle and Addie Nogay — have helped lift not only the softball program, but the girls basketball program to visit the PIAA championship for the first time in history all in the same year.
The Lady Scots doubled down on WPIAL gold and were undefeated in section action. Only earning more respect in the process.
Union’s ace pitcher, Preuhs, posted a career-high 17 strikeouts in the state quarterfinals. She’s only a sophomore.
The Lady Scots are a relatively young team and only lose two players on their roster after this great season.
The determination was the gas that fueled the journey to the Lady Scots’ long-sought-after destination. The silver will only be another form of fuel that will propel them back to the big dance next season if you ask me.
You have to buy the ticket before you can take the ride. What a ride it was for Union softball in the 2023 season.
