We are drawing deeper into the heart of autumn, folks. The leaves are changing, the temperature is dropping, darkness is falling earlier and I catch myself listening to more Neil Young.
Neil Young’s 1972 album, “Harvest” and his 1970 album, “After The Gold Rush,” are constantly spinning on my record player when autumn arrives.
We are also drawing closer to the end of the 2022 football regular season and soon playoffs will begin.
Like Young’s song, “Cripple Creek Ferry” says, “It’s the second half of the cruise and you know he hates to lose.”
Lawrence County football teams will be making their own rush at gold soon. Let’s delve into who made it to the end, able to clinch a playoff spot and maybe we’ll talk about some odd things that happened along the way.
ENDS: Clinching and clawing
As of now, Laurel (4-0 conference, 6-1 overall) and Union (3-1, 6-2) are looking to grab a spot in the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs while Neshannock (4-1, 7-1) and Mohawk (3-2, 3-3) are in a good spot headed toward the Class 2A playoffs.
What about the other Lawrence County football teams? Is there a chance for playoff contention?
Shenango (2-3, 2-6) has a couple of steep hills to climb against its final two opponents, Leechburg and Laurel. Leechburg, from the Class 1A Eastern Conference, will host the Wildcats on Friday.
Leechburg averages 51.8 points a game while they allow just 10.9. To put that into perspective, Shenango averages 24.8 points in a game and allows 25.3. Even though it is a nonconference game, it is still a 1A battle in its own regard.
Ellwood City Lincoln (1-4, 2-6) will need to win outright and have a bit of luck for a chance at playoff contention. The Wolverines’ first obstacle is a doozy as well. The Wolverines will have to take on Neshannock and that is no easy feat.
The only team able to hand Neshannock a loss this season was Beaver Falls and they sit atop of the Midwestern Conference because of that.
New Castle (0-5, 1-7) is the lone Class 4A team and they are not in contention for the playoffs. It has been a rough first year for coach Stacy Robinson and now he must help lead his team to squeeze out some victories against Ambridge and Blackhawk if only for the sake of morale.
After this season, Robinson can regroup and hopefully come back with a new frame of mind and what to do for 2023.
ODDS: Doppelgänger by name
A while back, I was headed to Wilmington’s Greyhound Stadium to conduct an interview with our selected Lawrence County Athlete of the Week, Tuff McConahy. The night before, I contacted coach Brandon Phillian and told him the news.
Something kept bothering me.
“Tuff? Why does that name sound familiar?” I kept wondering to myself. Then, it hit me.
I’m pretty sure Tuff was one of the rough draft ideas for my first name before I was born. It was a reference to Tuff Hedeman, a professional bull rider.
I am no stranger to bull riders and the whole scene. I was once a rodeo clown at the age of five for a mechanical bull.
I asked McConahy if he was named after the bull rider, he confirmed my suspicions were correct and I got a good laugh out of that and told him I was a contender for that name at one time myself. Theodore was another option.
Dad was a history buff and thought Theodore Roosevelt was the greatest president of all time. Somehow we landed on Cody, but I digress.
After that, I started thinking about a column I wrote about doppelgängers by name in sports facing off against each other. Luke McCoy was pitching against another Luke McCoy once and that was the premise for the oddity.
The hits kept rolling because I found out later on that Freedom defeated Ellwood City, 28-0, and the athlete making the plays for Freedom was none other than Cody Patterson.
Yes, even I have a semi-doppelgänger who plays wide receiver for Freedom and wears the exact same number I always wore when I played sports — #7.
I get called Patterson on a daily basis usually. But it is i-s-o-n, not e-r-s-o-n.
And don’t get me started on being called Corey. That’s another name I get called but the E and R there are again the wrong letters to use.
ODDS AND ENDS:
Rushing out of time
Speaking of Wilmington, I forgot to mention their playoff contention. It is not looking good.
The Greyhounds are on a four-game losing streak as they prepare to host Grove City on Friday. What has been lacking this season for Wilmington?
I think, at the end of the day, the team’s rushing ability is lacking. Only two players on the roster were able to record over 100 yards in rushing in the season.
Ben Miller and Tyler Mikulin both posted 119 yards to defeat Greenville, 14-7, back in the beginning of September. Miller and Mikulin both posted 119 yards?
Odd.
