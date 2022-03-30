I’m not a Lawrence County historian by any means. I’m a bald sports reporter from Washington, Pennsylvania.
Witnessing history is one thing, but being part of history is a whole different story. Sometimes history is made and you don’t even realize your accomplishment.
That was the story for the Neshannock High girls basketball team on Friday. The Lady Lancers beat Southern Columbia, 62-56, at Hershey’s GIANT Center to claim the first state title for a girls basketball team in Lawrence County.
When I interviewed four of the five starters for the Lady Lancers and informed them that they were the first girls basketball team in Lawrence County to win a state championship, they all dropped their jaws in unison.
Neleh Nogay, Kaitlyn Fries, Kelly Eakin, Camdyn Cole, Abby Measel, Addi Watts, Ali Giordano, Aaralyn Nogay, Avi DeLillo, Gabby Quinn, Megan Pallerino, Marissa Austin, Hunter Newman and Mairan Haggerty are now standard-bearers for girls basketball in Lawrence County.
“What? What?” Haggerty responded. “That’s crazy.”
“We’re making history,” Neleh Nogay said. “It’s such a great feeling.”
“That’s amazing,” Aaralyn Nogay said. “It’s amazing.”
The final starter, Watts, had a similar reaction. Watts commented that she hopes it inspires the younger girls and teams around Lawrence County to know the feat is now doable.
Who would be a better coach to make history for girls basketball in Lawrence County than Luann Grybowski? The 42-year veteran coach had a milestone year claiming 700 career victories, the first back-to-back Lady Lancers WPIAL champions and now the first coach to lead a girls team in Lawrence County to PIAA gold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.