I started truckin’ down U.S. Route 422 on the fifth of April with Charley Pride singing out of my stereo. There was a light rain drizzling on and off during the whole drive.
I was headed to cover the Neshannock High softball team take on its section rival, Laurel, at Wynder Field. “It’s finally baseball and softball season,” I thought to myself while Pride sang, “Rain drippin’ off the brim of my hat. It sure is cold today. Here I am walkin’ down 66. Wish she hadn’t done me that way.”
Winter has passed and spring has sprung for Lawrence County sports. Rain or shine, anytime baseball and softball season approaches, I get on a real big Charley Pride kick.
Maybe it’s because we share the same first and last initials. Maybe it’s because Pride used to play baseball back in the day.
Pride was given his first guitar by way of his mother at the age of 14, but he had an affinity for going pro as a pitcher. He started his dream of playing on the diamond in 1952 for the Memphis Red Sox of the Negro American League. He soon got paid $10 for signing prior to each game and got $10 for the games he played.
Pride was also working as a smelter at the time. I guess hard workers always have the most soulful messages that resonate with me.
Baseball and softball has just begun and there’s no end in sight for a while. We’ll get to that but we have some odds to clear up about basketball season first, folks.
ODDS: BURGERS AND FRIES
The Union High girls basketball team had a historic season. That’s to say the least.
To claim the first WPIAL and PIAA championships for the girls’ program is a storybook ending.
Sometimes bragging rights can come about. If anyone deserves bragging rights it’s the Lady Scots. Union coach Rob Nogay has some bragging rights of his own.
Sure, he has a family that has lots of hardware, but he can hold some more bragging rights over his neighbor.
Chris Kwolek, a neighbor of Nogay and Mohawk High graduate, led the Grove City Eagles to its first District 10 title the same year as Nogay’s team won WPIAL gold for the first time in the program’s history.
Nogay doubled down and got state gold, so, the odd question is...who invites what neighbor over to grill out for burgers and fries? If you ask me, a grill master of my own accord, I’d say the state champion wears the medal and mans the grill.
But, that’s just me.
ODDS: GREEN, GREEN GRASS OF HOME
Speaking of basketball, several Lawrence County natives made their appearances in NCAA tournaments. Ryenn Micaletti, St. Louis University women’s assistant basketball coach, made an appearance in the NCAA Division I women’s tournament.
Ryan Sharbaugh, an assistant coach for Missouri University, was in the NCAA Division I men’s tournament. David Richards, Chatham University head coach, appeared in the NCAA Division III tournament.
Sharbaugh’s team went the farthest in the tournaments out of all three Lawrence County natives and were eliminated in the second round by Princeton.
ENDS: DOES MY RING HURT YOUR FIGNER?
There’s a lot of solid softball teams in Lawrence County. One that stands highest on that mountain is last season’s undefeated Lady Lancers.
Not only were the Lady Lancer undefeated, they took home the state championship and got a ring to boot with a lot of basketball players taking a state title and ring for that as well.
Their biggest competition in 2A is the Laurel softball team.
Laurel met them twice last season in both the WPIAL and PIAA Class 2A semifinals. Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said, “You can always expect excitement from either side.”
The Union softball team got some WPIAL gold along the way. But, I’ll get into Union later on here, folks.
ENDS: THE HARD TIMES WILL BE THE BEST TIMES
Speaking of Union, Union baseball was on a roll last season and grabbed a WPIAL championship at the Wild Things Park.
Another team that went to Wild Things Park and came up short, then, came up short by one run in the PIAA championship was the Neshannock baseball team.
It was hard times for the Lancers, but the hard times will be the best times if you truly think about it. Now, hard times have passed and harder times are here after Neshannock jumped from 2A to 3A.
Coach Quahliero said they have more of an, “Offensive pop,” after popping up to the AAA division.
They won’t have to bench Andrew Frye because of that lousy transfer rule by the PIAA. It might be hard going from 2A to 3A and there’s a silver lining if you think about it.
Neshannock’s in more competition with more Lawrence County baseball teams this time ‘round. The cream of the crop — Shenango, Mohawk, Ellwood Lincoln City. Only time can tell the future and it might be hard to not expect a 3A Lawrence County baseball team going the distance this season. (Or, two Lawrence County baseball teams meeting in the semifinals like Laurel and Neshannock softball repeatedly did last season.)
ODDS AND ENDS: LET THE CHIPS FALL
Is there a repeat shot at a state title this baseball and softball season for a school in Lawrence County? I wouldn’t doubt it.
If I had to put all of my chips on the table for any schools ... it would be Neshannock and Union. Union won both the baseball and softball WPIAL championships for 1A last season.
A school that’s done it before is obviously Neshannock. A common phrase going around the New Castle News sports department equated with the Neshannock softball team is, “They’re going to be hard to beat.”
For Neshannock baseball, John Quahliero is a magic man. He can turn coal into diamonds.
As Charley Pride sings, “Just between you and me,” we’ll have to wait and see what time has to offer for Lawrence County baseball and softball.
